WATKINS GLEN — Waverly rolled into town Saturday and rolled out with a 36-24 win over the Seneca Indians of Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen.

The match started slowly as neither team had anybody at 102 or 110.

Waverly got on the board first when Derek Thorp accepted a forfeit at 118. London McCarty added a second-period pin for Waverly at 126 and teammate Connor Stotler did his fellow Wolverine one better with a first-period pin to put Waverly up 18-0.

OM/WG’s Mark Waterman at 138 and Gabe Williams at 145 had back-to-back pins. Dom Fazzary and Brody Williams then accepted forfeits for the host team to give the Seneca Indians a 24-18 lead.

That didn’t last long, as Waverly’s Andrew Kimble started a four-match Wolverine win streak that set the final margin. Kimble tied the match at 24-24 with a second-period fall.Trevor Meyers then won 9-3 at 189 and Gage Tedesco grabbed a 3-2 win at 215 before Ty Beeman finished the match off with a second-period fall.

Waverly will travel to Horseheads for a non-league match on Wednesday.

Edison 42, SVEC 24

ELMIRA HEIGHTS — SVEC won three of the four contested matches on the day, but gave up six forfeits that put the match out of reach as soon as weigh-ins were over.

The Eagles who did get to take the mat did well. Ousmane Duncanson won with a first-period fall at 138 for the Eagles. Later in the match, Devin Beach at 215 and Kamren Buchanan at 285 added first-period falls.

Kaleb Smith, wrestling at 102, won by forfeit.

Lucas Mosher picked up a pin win for the Spartans at 110. Accepting forfeits for Edison were Anthony Ferro (118); Angelo Steinhauer (126); Jordan Taylor (132); Zach Weigle (145); Wyatt Taylor (152); and Robert Martino (160).

