WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens Wildcats would look to their leading scorer during Wednesday’s District 4 Class AAA final — and Abby Sindoni would deliver.
Sindoni would score the game’s only goal as she helped the Wildcats win their second straight district championship with a 1-0 win over Shikellamy.
In the first few minutes, Athens dominated the proceedings, not allowing any Braves player to have more than a second on the ball. The Wildcats high press was suffocating and resulted in Sindoni getting a clear chance on goal — and she made the most of it, sending the ball over the goalie’s outstretched fingertips.
“I saw the goalie was off her line, and I thought I could get the ball over her” Sindoni said. “I couldn’t have played as well as I did without my teammates putting me in a good position to do so.”
Sindoni would have a chance to double her goal tally with 15 minutes to go on a clear breakaway but fired the shot directly into the goalie. The Athens standout wasn’t afraid to rough it up on defense either winning multiple challenges ultimately culminating in a yellow card however.
“It was really nice having Sindoni back healthy. She scored a big goal for us” Athens Head Coach Rich Pitts said. “We have been working on playing Sindoni into the gap rather than into her feet and Taegan (Williams) who is only a freshman gave her a great ball and Sindoni put it away.”
Sindoni found the most success when playing through senior Emma Roe in the midfield who was a maestro on the ball.
“Emma is a fantastic box to box midfielder for us” Pitts said. “She has great feet and she does a great job every single time and everything goes through her. Abby gets a lot of the looks and credit, but she would even tell you that she wouldn’t succeed as much without her.”
Shikellamy looked uncomfortable for a majority of the first half struggling to maintain any possession or get any clear chances on net. However, for the final 10 minutes of the first half the Braves finally settled into the game foreshadowing how things would go for the remainder of the ball game.
The Braves entered the second half hungry for an equalizer and forced the Wildcats to play a more defensive brand of soccer. Athens was forced to play all 11 players in their own half of the field for most of the second half but limited any clear goal scoring opportunities.
“We do a drill where we play in layers limiting the through balls and I think that really showed with how well we defended in the second half” Pitts said. “Shape wise, tactically, and defensively we played really well in the second half and we will take a 1-0 victory.”
It is not easy to repeat as champions and Coach Pitts acknowledged that feat.
“It is certainly not easy going back-to-back, but I felt like halfway through this game we have something really special here and it is possible,” he said.
Pitts has built a program that has the infrastructure to remain successful.
“A lot of the credit has to go to the girls who were here before and helped lay the foundation for making us into the district power we are today — this win is for them and we love them,” Pitts said.
Athens now turns its attention to the state tournament. The Wildcats are four games away from delivering the school a historic first PIAA championship.
“As long as we stay healthy, it’s something this school has never done, but if there was a group to do it, I believe this group of girls has the talent to do so” Pitts said.
