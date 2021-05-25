SAYRE — It was a rematch of the Class AA District IV basketball semifinal that East Juniata pulled away to win back in early March. This time the Tigers and the Sayre Redskins duked it out on the baseball diamond in a quarterfinal matchup in the District IV Class AA ranks. Sayre was able to engineer a fast start to advance in the playoffs with an 11-1 victory in five innings at Riverfront Park on Monday.
“They hit the ball a little better today and I think we benefited from some errors early on,” said Sayre Head Coach Jamie VanDuzer. “I’m pretty happy with where we’re at right now and I like our chances against anybody with the way our pitchers match up for the remainder of the season.”
After just 12 pitches thrown in the top of the first, the Redskins were able to ride momentum into their half of the inning with a diving catch in the outfield. Sayre rattled off four quick runs in the inning capped off by a Kannon VanDuzer double to drive home two runs to extend the early lead.
East Juniata then held Sayre idle in the second inning while threatening to score with their next opportunity at the plate. With the bases loaded for EJ, Sayre sophomore Luke Horton was able to keep the door closed on the Tigers, getting out of the inning with a strikeout.
Horton showed up at the batter’s box in the next half inning as he cracked a triple to send home two for the home team. That sparked a streak in the inning as they poured in six runs in the inning to extend their lead to 10-0.
EJ would not go down without a fight as they tallied a run in the fifth inning to avoid an immediate mercy rule. Sophomore Tate Jamison drove in senior Daniel Kanagy, who pitched a complete game on Saturday, giving up just one run, no walks and striking out eight batters in the opening round of the playoffs to earn a date with Sayre.
That would be the only run of the day for the Tigers as the Redskins ended the game in a mercy-rule with their next at-bat thanks to a Kannon VanDuzer RBI, which was good for his third and final for the contest in the 10-run win.
VanDuzer’s trio of RBI were overpowered by his four hits to lead the way at the plate for both teams. Junior David Northrup followed close behind with three while Luke Horton shared the spotlight with VanDuzer, also spotting three RBI to go along with his six strikeouts on the mound. Sayre junior Brayden Horton had two RBI.
East Juniata senior Trey Tusig led the way with two hits while junior Jadyn Martin turned in four strikeouts in just 2 2/3 innings of pitching.
“We got shut down for COVID earlier on and we thought our season was over,” said East Juniata Head Coach Justin Martin. “It was great to see the kids come back and fight to make a run at Districts. This program doesn’t get to see that too often, so it was great to see that.”
The Tigers now end their season with an overall record of 10-11 as Sayre now advances to the District IV semifinals with an overall record of 19-1. They will play fourth-seeded Canton who they defeated twice this season, once by 13 runs and another by just one. That game will be Thursday at Central Columbia High School with a 6:30 p.m. start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.