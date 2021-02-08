WAVERLY — Waverly’s girls team basically had a walkover as Newark Valley had only one bowler available but posted a good score anyway in a 4-0 sweep
Waverly’s boys, with competition, posted their best score of the year to also win 4-0.
Boys
Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0
With Matt Mauersburg, Zach Valderpool and Richard Stevens bowling well, Waverly won the games by scores of 939-909, 913-877 and 1,056-795 to take the point for total pinfall 2,908-2,561.
Mauersburg had the best score of the day for Waverly’s boys but got plenty of help from Vanderpool and Stevens.
Mauersburg opened with a 245 and finished with a 226 on the way to a 651 to lead the Wolverines. Vanderpool wasn’t far behind, closing out a 621 with a 202 and a 243 and Stevens rolled a 210 and a 201 to finish out a 609.
Also for Waverly, Thomas Morley had a 207 to finish a 532 series, Landyn Gunderson added a 479 and Derek Johnson wound up with a 432.
Girls
Wavewrly 4, Newark Valley 0
One match after rolling a 298 game and 729 series, Victoria Houseknecht rolled a 223, a 237 and a 233 for a 693 series.
Waverly had an 895, an 829 and an 857 for a 2,561 total.
Haley Kittle added a 529 after starting with a 208, and Rachel Houseknecht had a 515 total.
Also for Waverly, Shantilly Decker had a steady 466, Serenity Clark had a 376 and Sage Garrison finished with a 340.
Lily Austin, Newark Valley’s lone bowler, had a 453.
