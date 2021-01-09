Where are they now? Waverly's Kaylee Uhl

For Kaylee Uhl, track and field has helped shape the person she is today.
From high school to college, the sport has always been a big part of her life, and it is something she expects to be in her life for years to come.
In high school, Uhl was a dominant runner, earning state medals and excelling as one of the best runners in New York.
“Track and field was such a huge part of my time in high school so I’d have to say going to the Penn Relays, trips to states with my teammates, and all the hard work and fun we had at practice and meets,” Uhl said of her fondest memories.
As great as her high school career was, Uhl had a lifetime worth of memories in college.
“I’m not even sure where to start for this,” Uhl said. “College was some of the greatest years of my life. I met so many of my best friends and had so many great memories. I lived with my best friends, who were also my teammates all throughout college so every day was an adventure. SUNYACs was always great, especially my sophomore year when we hosted Outdoor SUNYACs. We did a lot of team events and team bonding so I have so many great memories with the track team.”
Uhl graduated from SUNY Cortland with a BS in Exercise Science in May, 2019
“I was doing a lot of homework, but I was also running track and field at Cortland those four years,” Uhl said.
Now, Uhl is pursuing another degree. She will have her MST in Physical Education in May, 2021, also from Cortland.
“I started that a couple months after I got my BS,” Uhl said. “I also want to get a personal training certification. Hopefully 2021 will be my last year of constant studying.”
For Uhl, sports has always had a big role in her life.
“I really believe they completely shaped the person I am today,” Uhl said. “Track and field is a fun sport because it’s so individualized, but then you have relays and team scores to see who wins meets, conferences, etc. It taught me how to work for my own personal goals, while also working hard for my teammates as well.
“Track also kept me on a structured schedule, and incredibly disciplined because at the end of the day my success and times come from me. Not my teammates, not my coaches, just me and the work I put in.”
For Uhl, sports are always something she plans to have in her life.
“I plan to be a physical education teacher so fitness and sports will always be in my life,” she said. “I do have some interest in being an assistant track coach, preferably as a sprints/hurdles coach. I also am very into my own personal fitness. I do some cardio still, but I am more into weight lifting now. So physical activity and fitness will always be part of my life, just not exactly as it was when I was in high school and college.”
For Uhl, she loves where she is in life, and is excited for her future.
“I love what I do now,” Uhl said. “I love that being physically active is part of my future career and I can’t wait to finish up my Master’s degree and find a job. I also cannot wait to be a certified personal trainer and make a difference in people’s lives. One of my main goals in my career path is to just make a difference. Whether it be in one person’s life or hundreds of lives. I want to make people feel good and help improve their health.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.