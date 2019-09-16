OWEGO — A couple dozen cross country teams descended upon the Pheasant Hill golf course Saturday morning with most local teams among them.
Results were mixed, but some local runners certainly found the course to their liking.
Boys
Waverly’s Collin Wright had a great run, placing third among 185 runners in the first truly huge meet of the season. Wright ran the course in 16 minutes, 17.1 seconds to miss second by a half-second.
Wright’s efforts led Waverly to third in the team chase. Horseheads won the meet with 60 points followed by Elmira with 75 points. Also scoring for the Wolverines were Nate Ackley who was 22nd in the team race with a time of 17:40.3; Kaden Wheeler who was 31st with a 17:52.6; Brandon Bubniak, 41st with an 18:07.0; and Jayden Rose, 61st with an 18:35.0.
Waverly’s third came on the strength of 159 points with Newark Valley (182) and Montrose (191) rounding out the top five.
Athens placed ninth with 239 points, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor was 17th with 431 points and Tioga was 23rd with 592 points.
TJ Toscano led a balanced Athens team with a 24th-place run in 17:45.4. He was joined in the scoring column by Kyle Anthony, 40th with a time of 18:03.7; Matt Gorsline and Connor Dahl, who were 44th and 45th with respective times of 18:11.8 and 18:13.3; and Brendan Jones, 86th with a time of 19:20.5.
Callum Avery led SVEC with a sixth-place finish in 16:43.5. Joining Avery in the scoring column were Nathan Gillette who was 93rd in 19:26.3; Ryan Hodges who was 107th in 19:52.2; Tyler Doster who was 109th in 19:55.9; and Ty’Vone Benners who was 116th with a time of 20:35.8.
Leading Tioga was Ty Middendorf who was 88th wiith a time of 19:22.4. Joning him were Thomas Hurd who was 101st with a time of 19:37.2; Nate Jaye who was 125th with a time of 20:49.1; Mason Card who was 136th with a time of 21:24.8; and Kyle Earley who was 142nd with a time of 22:19.7.
Sayre had two runners in the meet. Logan Goodreau placed 170th over all with a time of22:48.9 and Jake Henry took 172nd with a time of 23:14.9.
Girls
Only Waverly and SVEC took full varsity teams to the meet. The Lady Wolverines finished fifth with 146 points and the Lady Eagles were 14th with 316 points.
Horseheads won the meet with 62 points and was followed by Montrose with 94 points; Corning with 114 points; and Elmira with 130 points.
Leading the way for the local ladies was Sheridan Talada who was fourth with a time of 19:07.1.
Joining Talada in the scoring column for Waverly were Elizabeth Fritzen who was 12th in 20:24.4; Olivia Nittinger, 16th in 20:54.3; Paige Ackley, 32nd in 22:14.8; and Hali Jenner, 82nd in 26:58.9.
Jenna O’Connell ran a 23:02.8 to lead SVEC with as 40th-place finish.
Joining O’Connell for SVEC were Erin Bruttomesso, 48th in 23:55.6; Olivia Seciondo, 62nd in 25:17.3; Mya Marsh, 78th in 26:47.0; and Olivia Bennett, 88th in 28:15.4.
There were a few other local runners running as individuals.
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey led this group by placing 24th overall with a time of 21:20.5. Emma Bronson of Athens wound up 42nd overall with a time of 22:32.67; Athens’ Elizabeth Carey took 88th overall with a time of 26:05.6; Tioga’s Mariah Nichols finished 103rd overall with a time of 27:00.0; Sayre’s Corey Ault was 107th overall with a time of 27:29.0; and Tioga’s Nicole DeBoer placed 122nd with a time of 31:59.0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.