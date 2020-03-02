ALBANY — Tioga’s Brady Worthing and Gianni Silvestri punched their tickets to the state final, but four other Greater Valley Area wrestlers also placed at the New York State Wrestling Championships on Saturday.
Waverly’s Ethan Stotler and Tioga’s Caden Bellis each placed fourth.
Tioga teammates Emmett Wood and Mason Welch finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
Stotler was seeded 11th and he beat the sixth-seeded wrestler — twice — and the third seed to finish fourth.
“That’s a great weekend,” said Waverly Head Coach Devan Witman. “I’m tremendously proud of him and the tournament he put together. To be in here as the 11th seed and not have seen any kid in his bracket — we knew it was a tough bracket and he was going to have to earn his place. He did. He went out there and battled and did everything we’ve come to expect out of Ethan.”
Tioga Head Coach Kris Harrington was also impressed with his fourth place finisher.
“It was a great weekend. For an eighth grader to make the consolation finals he overcame a lot of adversity in the semifinals,” Harrington said. “I know it’s not the finish he wanted, but I’m proud of him. It was a great year for an eighth grader.”
Harrington was also happy with the way the weekend turned out for Wood and Welch.
“For his first time at the state tournament as a sophomore, and in a rugged weight class with that many returning state placewinners, to come out with a medal is quite an accomplishment. I can’t be more proud of him getting on the medal stand as an 11th seed,” he said. “Now we refocus our goals and come back believing you belong here and climb the podium.”
“Emmett was in a very balanced weight class where any of the top eight kids all could have won this weight class,” Harrington added. “When you watch those matches and they’re all razor thin matches. There’s no shame in losing the Keagan Case. Then to come back in a match with (Joe) Cummings, a guy you had an overtime match with earlier in the year and pin him shows growth.”
Ethan Stotler
Third-place match
Andrew Engleberth
(LeRoy) 18, Stotler 3
Every time Stotler shot, Engleberth scored. It was as simple as that.
Stotler left himself either out of position or tried to pull Engleberth into him. Whenever he did that, the LeRoy wrestler simply turned the opportunity into a bull rush.
Semifinal
Giovanni Schifano (Eden) 4, Stotler 1
Schifano got the only takedown of the match in the first. His other points came off returns to the mat on which Schifano hit head first. Both disputed by Waverly’s coaches, those second-period points were crucial.
Stotler’s point came off a stalling call.
Consi semi
Stotler 3, Justin Smith (M. Whitman/Penn Yan) 2
If that matchup looks familiar, that’s because Smith was Stotler’s first-round opponent.
Smith got the double leg takedown and actually had Stotler cradled. Stotler fought that off and got a reversal to tie the match.
After a scoreless second, the match looked headed for overtime.
Then in the last 15 seconds he was able to get to his feet and Smith was way too high. With Stotler’s head down, Smith started sliding off on his own, then Stotler shook him off for the escape and the win.
Caden Bellis
Third-place match
Chris Petteys (Hudson Falls) 5, Bellis 1
Bellis was outmuscled in the third-place match, but Petteys, a junior, and Bellis, an eighth grader, hooked up in a very good bout.
Petteys had a 2-0 lead after a first-period takedown, but Bellis made an escape in the second for a 2-1 match. Each grappler worked for a takedown, but the Bellis escape was the only point allowed.
Petteys started the third period on the bottom. Bellis was able to keep him there but efforts to turn Petteys were futile, so Bellis cut him loose.
With the lead and freedom of movement, Petteys ended the match with a final takedown to set the final score.
Semifinal
Andy Lucinski (Eden) 8,
Caden Bellis 1
Lucinski, a state finalist in 2019, manhandled Bellis, getting a quick takedown and bask points for a 4-0 lead after a period.
Lucinski started the second period on the bottom and got a reversal.
Starting on their feet in the third, Lucinski got another quick takedown before Bellis got on the board with an escape.
Consi semi
Bellis 3, Craig Jablonski (Shoreham-Wading River) 1
Bellis had quite the battle in the match that would give him a chance for third.
Neither wrestler could do anything with his opponent.
After a scoreless first period, Bellis took a 1-0 lead on an escape.
Jablonski returned the favor in the third period and the two looked headed for overtime. With the clock nearly out, Bellis got a good shot in. As the referee was raising his hand with two fingers extended the clock ran out.
A Shoreham-Wading River protest ensued, but after about 15 minutes, the takedown stood and Bellis was off to the third-place match.
Seventh-place matches
In the seventh-place matches, Wood came out on top and Welch fell.
Wood met Joe Cummings of Gouverneur, a guy he beat in overtime earlier this season. He didn’t need even regulation to get the win this time out.
Cummings led 1-0 after an escape early in the second period.
Then with 2:25 off the clock, Wood saw an opening and threw Cummings to his back for the pin.
Welch dropped a 6-0 decision to Donovan Bukaczeski in his seventh-place match. Welch battled, but gave up two points per period and just couldn’t do anything with the Iroquois junior.
Consi semis
Both Welch and Wood ran into trouble in their morning wrestlebacks.
Welch fell to Carson Alberti of Alden Depew 6-0 and Wood gave up a last-second pin to Keagan Case of Central Valley Academy while trailing 5-0.
