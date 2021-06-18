TROY'S OLIVIA CALL
Buy Now

School: Troy

Athlete: Olivia Call

Sports: Cross Country, Basketball, Track

Letters earned: Basketball X3; Track X2; Cross Country X1

Athletic awards and honors: 2019 NTL Track Newcomer of the Year Award; 2019 Track Captain; Senior Track Captain; Senior Basketball Captain.

Class rank/GPA: Third out of 95/98.51

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Pole Vault camp, 2020/21 District qualification girls’ basketball; 2019 district qualification in high jump and pole vault.

NTL/District/State championships and honorsAcademic awards/honors: 2019 NTL sixth place high jump; 2019 fourth place pole vault.

Academic awards/honors: HOBY Leadership Conference; Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award; High Honor Roll.

Community service: Martha Lloyd community services, concessions, NHS activities, church activities

Community awards/accolades: Outstanding Young Woman finalist; Troy Area School District School Board Student Representative; Vacation Bible School.

Future plans: Attend Messiah University to major in Biochemistry with pre-med advising. I will also be on the track team at Messiah University.

Athletic Director: Shawn Bruce

Principal: Daniel Brenner

Parents: William and Kathleen Call.

Load comments