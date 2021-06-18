TROY'S OLIVIA CALL

School: Troy
Athlete: Olivia Call
Sports: Cross Country, Basketball, Track
Letters earned: Basketball X3; Track X2; Cross Country X1
Athletic awards and honors: 2019 NTL Track Newcomer of the Year Award; 2019 Track Captain; Senior Track Captain; Senior Basketball Captain.
Class rank/GPA: Third out of 95/98.51
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Pole Vault camp, 2020/21 District qualification girls’ basketball; 2019 district qualification in high jump and pole vault.
NTL/District/State championships and honorsAcademic awards/honors: 2019 NTL sixth place high jump; 2019 fourth place pole vault.
Academic awards/honors: HOBY Leadership Conference; Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award; High Honor Roll.
Community service: Martha Lloyd community services, concessions, NHS activities, church activities
Community awards/accolades: Outstanding Young Woman finalist; Troy Area School District School Board Student Representative; Vacation Bible School.
Future plans: Attend Messiah University to major in Biochemistry with pre-med advising. I will also be on the track team at Messiah University.
Athletic Director: Shawn Bruce
Principal: Daniel Brenner
Parents: William and Kathleen Call.
