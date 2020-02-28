WILLIAMSPORT — Three Athens wrestlers will open the PIAA Northeast Regional Championships tonight at Williamsport High School’s Magic Dome.
The Wildcats will be led by third seed Gavin Bradley at 113 pounds. The returning state medalist — who dropped a heartbreaker in the District 4 finals last weekend — will face Wyoming Valley’s Garret Pocceschi, who was the District 2 third-place finisher, in the quarterfinal round today.
Senior Alex West is the fifth seed at 182 pounds. He will face Lackawanna Trail’s Jonah Houser (District 2 runner-up) in the quarterfinals.
The Wildcats will send out senior Keegan Braund (No. 8 seed) in the 285-pound bracket. As the fifth-place finisher at last week’s district meet, Braund will face top seed Lear Quinton of Southern Columbia in his first match.
The quarterfinals are scheduled for a 6 p.m. start tonight. Wrestling will resume on Saturday morning with the semifinals and consolation rounds starting at 9:30 a.m. at Williamsport High.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.