DRYDEN- Junior captain Casey Phillips led the way for the Lions scoring two goals in a convincing victory Saturday night over the Eagles at Tompkins Cortland Community College
Dryden set the tone for how the game would be played. The Lions committed two quick fouls within the first two minutes on route to the eventual 15 the team would commit. Dryden did not have a single freshman, compared to the four freshman on SVEC, and it showed on the field.
“They hustled to the ball, they were physical, and some of our guys are young and not as big, so that’s just the way it goes” SVEC Coach Gary Holmes said. “Skill wise I believe we were right with them, but we were not bigger, faster, or stronger and that hurt us.”
At the 17:40 mark of the first half, Dryden struck first as sophomore Nolan Weik burst by an Eagle defender outside the box hitting a rocket goal into the top left of the net.
The Eagles failed to make much of an impact moving forward with the ball. SVEC was forced to play so defensively against Dryden that by the time it would dispossess the Lions, not enough players would move forward to generaste a good attack.
If the Eagles did generate something offensively, it was through senior captain Lance Jensen who was everywhere on the field.
“Lance is a class act and is on track to be in a prestigious military school” Coach Holmes said. “He has great character, desire, speed, and is a great leader for this team on and off the field.”
With 10 minutes to go in the first half’ Dryden was awarded a free kick just over 30 yards from goal. Phillips made the most of the opportunity lasering the ball off the crossbar and off the back of the goalkeeper into the net.
Entering the half,Dryden had three shots compared to only one from SVEC. The second half played very similar to how the first half went.
Dryden found the back of the net for third time at the 27:00 mark as junior Zack Wilson and junior Felipe Bicalho combined for a gorgeous 1-2 pass leading to an easy goal for Bicalho.
Dryden eliminated any chance of a comeback by imposing its physical will over SVEC. Senior captain Robbie Busby and junior Siaosi Malepe committed egregious fouls resulting in yellow cards.
Dryden iced the game at the 4:25 mark as Phillips put a stamp on his phenomenal performance slotting home an easy goal inside the six-yard line.
“Winning 50-50 balls, hustling and getting to the ball first was a struggle, so it will be good to see them again in a week, and hopefully we will fix those issues” Coach Holmes said.
Fortunately for the Eagles, they have a chance at redemption in the opening round of sectionals traveling back to play Dryden at 3:30 Saturday, October 26.
