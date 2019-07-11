Basketball

Waverly Summer League

Standings

Team W-L GB

Watkins Glen 9-1 —

Waverly 9-2 1/2

Athens 9-2 1/2

Candor 8-3 1 1/2

Mansfield 8-3 1 1/2

S-VE 6-4 3

Troy 6-5 3 1/2

Edison 3-8 6 1/2

Towanda 2-9 7 1/2

Notre Dame 2-9 7 1/2

Horseheads JV 1-9 8

Elmira JV 1-10 9 1/2

Results

June 5

Wednesday, July 3

High School gym

Watkins Glen 48, Waverly 30

Waverly 46, Horseheads 27

Troy 45, Edison 32

Athens 51, Towanda 14

Spencer-Van Etten 45, Elmira 40

Mansfield 51, Notre Dame 42

Middle School gym

Candor 34, Horseheads 21

Watkins Glen 50, Athens 34

Candor 42, Spencer-Van Etten 29

Mansfield 44, Edison 30

Troy 66, Notre Dame 57

Towanda 41, Elmira 33

Schedule

Wednesday, July 10

at Waverly High School

High School gym

Waverly 48, Candor 39

Watkins Glen 49, Towanda 14

Notre Dame 48, Horseheads 44

Candor 35, Troy 32

Spencer-Van Etten 39, Edison 29

Mansfield 44, Troy 33

Middle School gym

Horseheads 38, Elmira 37

Waverly 50, Elmira 35

Spencer-Van Etten 38, Towanda 20

Watkins Glen 52, Notre Dame 34

Watkins Glen 38, Troy 33

Athens 41, Mansfield 18

Athens 45, Edison 35

Wednesday, July 17

Playoffs

at Waverly High School

Quarterfinals,

1- Watkins Glen vs. 8- Edison, High School gym, 4 p.m.

2- Waverly vs. 7- Troy, Middle School gym, 4 p.m.

3- Athens vs. 6- Spencer-Van Etten, High School gym, 5 p.m.

4- Candor vs. 5- Mansfield, Middle School gym, 5 p.m.

Semifinals,

1- Watkins Glen/8- Edison winner vs. 4- Candor/5- Mansfield winner, 6 p.m.

2- Waverly/7- Troy winner vs. 3- Athens/6- Spencer-Van Etten winner, 6 p.m.

Championship,

Semifinals winners, High School gym, 7:15 p.m.

