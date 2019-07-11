Basketball
Waverly Summer League
Standings
Team W-L GB
Watkins Glen 9-1 —
Waverly 9-2 1/2
Athens 9-2 1/2
Candor 8-3 1 1/2
Mansfield 8-3 1 1/2
S-VE 6-4 3
Troy 6-5 3 1/2
Edison 3-8 6 1/2
Towanda 2-9 7 1/2
Notre Dame 2-9 7 1/2
Horseheads JV 1-9 8
Elmira JV 1-10 9 1/2
Results
June 5
Wednesday, July 3
High School gym
Watkins Glen 48, Waverly 30
Waverly 46, Horseheads 27
Troy 45, Edison 32
Athens 51, Towanda 14
Spencer-Van Etten 45, Elmira 40
Mansfield 51, Notre Dame 42
Middle School gym
Candor 34, Horseheads 21
Watkins Glen 50, Athens 34
Candor 42, Spencer-Van Etten 29
Mansfield 44, Edison 30
Troy 66, Notre Dame 57
Towanda 41, Elmira 33
Schedule
Wednesday, July 10
at Waverly High School
High School gym
Waverly 48, Candor 39
Watkins Glen 49, Towanda 14
Notre Dame 48, Horseheads 44
Candor 35, Troy 32
Spencer-Van Etten 39, Edison 29
Mansfield 44, Troy 33
Middle School gym
Horseheads 38, Elmira 37
Waverly 50, Elmira 35
Spencer-Van Etten 38, Towanda 20
Watkins Glen 52, Notre Dame 34
Watkins Glen 38, Troy 33
Athens 41, Mansfield 18
Athens 45, Edison 35
Wednesday, July 17
Playoffs
at Waverly High School
Quarterfinals,
1- Watkins Glen vs. 8- Edison, High School gym, 4 p.m.
2- Waverly vs. 7- Troy, Middle School gym, 4 p.m.
3- Athens vs. 6- Spencer-Van Etten, High School gym, 5 p.m.
4- Candor vs. 5- Mansfield, Middle School gym, 5 p.m.
Semifinals,
1- Watkins Glen/8- Edison winner vs. 4- Candor/5- Mansfield winner, 6 p.m.
2- Waverly/7- Troy winner vs. 3- Athens/6- Spencer-Van Etten winner, 6 p.m.
Championship,
Semifinals winners, High School gym, 7:15 p.m.
