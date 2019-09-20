BROCKPORT — Special teams are important to any football team — and at the college level, coaches are expecting their kickers and punters to get the job done week in and week out.
Three different college coaching staffs have now chosen Athens High graduate Mitch Kerrick to lead their punting units — including the College at Brockport where he is now the starting punter for the Golden Eagles.
Kerrick, who spent a year at both Hartwick College and Alvernia University, understands the unique situation he is in.
“I guess the coaches must trust me because I got the starting spots. I think I’ve worked hard enough and each summer, each offseason just working my tail off,” Kerrick said.
Kerrick started his career at Hartwick, but the Hawks didn’t really give him a chance to show off his skill.
“They needed a punter at the time and, of course, they didn’t punt much during the time I was there and they usually went for it on fourth down so that’s kind of why I left there,” Kerrick explained.
The Athens grad then gave Alvernia, which was just starting a Division III football program, a chance. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a less than ideal situation, according to Kerrick.
“The reason I left there was because it just wasn’t the right coaches. They weren’t treating the players correctly and just not doing the right thing, I didn’t think in my mind and a lot of other players from the team transferred also,” said Kerrick.
After his sophomore season was over last year, Kerrick would once again be on the lookout for a new program — and Brockport stood out.
“When I was talking to Coach (Jason) Mangone, they were ranked third in Division III. I came here (for a visit) and kind of just fell in love with the program,” Kerrick recalled.
The junior punter called the Brockport football team “a family.”
“All the guys kind of brought me in like a family — more than I would say the other schools did. It was kind of like a brotherly family and that’s a big reason why I came,” Kerrick said.
Kerrick made his Brockport debut in Geneva, New York against Hobart College on Sept. 7.
“I was a little nervous going out there at first just because I haven’t punted for Brockport ever and they’re a pretty good team so I kind of didn’t want to mess up,” Kerrick said.
Brockport would come up short at Hobart, but last weekend Kerrick played a key role in the Golden Eagles win over Framingham State University.
The junior punted six times in the game for a 34.83 average — and that included a key 56-yard punt that pinned Framingham State at its own 1-yard line in the third quarter of a scoreless game. Brockport would take advantage with a pick-six on the very next play and ended up with a 14-0 win.
Kerrick will look to help Brockport have a strong season, but it looks like this will be his last as a college punter.
“I’m going to graduate this May as a junior, so then I think what would be awesome is to hopefully help coach Athens and help Jack Young or another NTL team. That’s the goal at least. I want to be a Pennsylvania State Trooper and go from there,” Kerrick said.
