NEWARK VALLEY — Rylan LaForest got Waverly started on the right foot with a 5 minute, 15 second pin of Newark Valley’s Mark Vosburgh at 126, but the Cardinals roared back with four straight six-point wins and held on for a 45-36 Interscholastic Athletic Conference win over the Wolverines.
Josh Post followed LaForrest’s win with a pin at 132 for Newark Valley. After Noah Waterman accepted a forfeit for the Cardinals at 138, teammates Mike Post (145) and Kamden McCall (152) won by pin for a 24-6 lead.
Austin Kimble ended Newark Valley’s run with a pin win at 160, but Collin McCall matched that for Newark Valley at 170.
Ethan Stotler got a second-period pin for Waverly at 182 to make the score 30-18 with seven weight classes to go.
NV’s Joey Woodmansee nipped Trevor Meyers 5-2 at 195, and Josh Duke got as pin for the Cardinals at 220 for a 39-18 lead. After Trent Skeens accepted a forfeit at 285, the match went back to the light weights.
There was no match at 99 and Waverly’s Connor Stotler won by forfeit at 106 to close the gap to 39-30 with two matches left.
Andrew Post ended the drama quickly, though, posting a 13-second pin win for the Cardinals at 113. Mason Ham’s first-period pin win at 120 for Waverly set the final score.
Waverly will wrestle in the Mark Stevens Classic Friday night and Saturday at Horseheads. Wrestling begins at 5 p.m.
