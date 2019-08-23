Head coach: Jack Young
2018 record: 4-7
Key returners: Damien Hudson; Collin Martin; Tanner Dildine; Keegan Rude; Dylan Comstock; Connor Sindioni; Ian Wright; Ben Pernaselli; Dylan Harford
Key Newcomers: Mason Lister; Joseph Blood IV; Dawson Leiser
Season Outlook: In spite of having six returning starters on offense and four on defense, the Wildcats lost a lot to graduation and athletes not coming out. The result will be a young team that will need to mature in a hurry.
“There will be a lot of new faces, and some of those are going to be really, really young,” said Young. “We’ll have a lot of sophomores on the field and maybe a couple of freshmen. We’ve won games before in those situations, and that’s going to be our goal this year. I’ll keep it simple, be as fundamental as we can and try to get better each week.”
Young continues his mantra about the little things, but with this team, those “little things” are even more important.
“Little things are huge,” said Young. “We’ve had our times where we gave up too many big plays. We’ve had our times where we weren’t a good tackling team. We’ve had our times where we turned the ball over too much. We’ve had times where we couldn’t run the ball. If you can’t do the little things, you can’t be successful.”
So how do you attack that?
“One of our approaches is to be smart, take care of the little things and try to avoid stupid mistakes and silly penalties.”
In other words, don’t beat yourself.
League Outlook: “I don’t think there’s a team here that won’t put a competitive team on the field on a Friday night, or a Thursday night, or a Saturday afternoon, a Saturday night or whenever we play,” said Young. “We’ll have to worry about the things that we can control so that every game time we’re the best that we can be.”
