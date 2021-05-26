WAVERLY — First and second singles went Watkins Glen’s way, but the back end of Waverly’s lineup came through in a big way and the doubles team also stepped up to give Waverly a 3-2 IAC tennis win over Watkins Glen on Monday.
Watkins Glen’s Dylan Morse posted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Waverly’s Colin Keefer at first singles and Tim Clifford downed Waverly’s Preston Tompkins 6-0, 6-0 at second singles.
The rest of the matches went Waverly’s way but a couple were nip-and-tuck battles.
At third singles, Waverly’s Madelin Goodwin had a very good win indeed, topping Noah Gardner 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
At fourth singles, Josie VanDyke came through for Waverly, posting a 6-1, 6-2 win.
Waverly’s doubles had to go three sets to provide the Wolverines with their final margin of victory. The Wolverines’ Ashlen Croft and Rachel Shambo beat Watkins Glen’s Alannah Klemann and Faye Mooney 6-1 in the first set.
Thoughts of an easy win for the Waverly duo went away when Klemann and Mooney topped their Waverly counterparts 6-4 in the second set.
The third set was all Waverly, though, as Croft and Shambo cruised to a 6-2 win.
Waverly will host Notre Dame today at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.