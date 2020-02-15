SAYRE — Sayre’s Redskins finished the regular season on a high note Friday night clinching a playoff spot and defeating the Montgomery Red Raiders 75-56
Senior Corbin Brown led the way for Sayre, finishing the game with a team-high 18 points. Freshman Lucas Horton and Junior Zach Moore combined for 23 points. Matt Lane added nine points and Ethan Miller had eight points to round out the team’s leading scorers
“Corbin had a great game. I was really proud of him,” Sayre Head Coach Devin Shaw said. “He did a really good job attacking the rim strong and scored a lot of key points in the paint. It wasn’t just him driving, but his ability to get rebounds and play defense set him apart out there tonight.”
Montgomery scored the opening two baskets, and Coach Shaw wasted no time calling a timeout 45 seconds into the game to send his team a message.
“It was a slow start. We didn’t get into the defense I wanted,” Coach Shaw said. “I feel like we did a good job picking up the pace — and while I wouldn’t have liked to use that — but sometimes kids just need a quick wake-up call to get going.”
The wake-up call worked to perfection, as the Redskins jumped out to a 12-5 lead forcing Montgomery to call a timeout of its own. The Red Raiders struggled to create scoring chances in the first quarter resulting in an 18-8 deficit.
The Redskins played their basketball in the second quarter. Brown dominated in the paint scoring six points, and Horton scored eight points, including one three pointer.
Montgomery sophomore guard Logan Almeida did his best to keep the game close scoring 12 points in the second quarter. Almeida finished with a game-high 26 points. Steven Prince had 12 points for Montgomery.
“My teammates did a great job passing tonight” Brown said. “It made it a lot easier scoring with my teammates putting me in a great position to do so. We are really excited to go the playoffs after missing out last season. Our district is really close, and I think we have just as good a chance as anyone to win.”
Sayre did not take its foot of the pedal scoring 19 points in the third quarter. The Red Raiders scored 13 points but still found themselves in a 55-37 hole heading into the final frame of action. Sayre easily closed out the game, never leading by less than nine points.
Montgomery finished the season 6-15 while Sayre finished 11-11 and earned a post season spot after missing out last season.
“I think we could have had a better record than we do now, but being able to finish on a win heading into the postseason is always good to have that extra confidence boost” Coach Shaw said.”
