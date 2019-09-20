When rivals become teammates

SPENCER — You never know how it’ll go. Two schools, archrivals on the football field, see the numbers drop. And they keep dropping.
Eventually, everyone sees the handwriting on the wall.
They have to merge teams.
That was how the Candor Indians and Spencer-Van Etten Panthers became the SVEC Eagles. Sort of like the Brady Bunch.
“We played against them in modified and youth (football),” said S-VE senior Noah Mack. “It was a little bit of a transition, going from ‘these are the guys we HAVE to beat every season’ to being teammates. But it was fun. It was a good transition.”
It was also a winning transition — for the first year. It’s been a little hard to maintain, but there’s still plenty of espirit-de-corps.
“That first year was phenomenal and that put the goal up for the following seasons,” Mack added.
It hasn’t necessarily ramped up participation
“I think that it has something to do with knowing who the good players are at each school, and they don’t think they’ll have a chance (to play),” said Mack.
Marcus Rypkema came in after the fact and said that, in two years, the players had integrated.
“I came in the second year. It was full go. We were all like a team.” Rypkema said. He added that there was no division. “They all were pretty much were like, ‘well, this is what we have to deal with and we’re going for it.’”
Everyone understood that numbers were simply too low to remain separated.
The loss of the Jug game, which was what the Candor-Spencer-Van Etten game was called, has been replaced by the “Golden Shovel” game against Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.
It hasn’t completely caught on, though.
“I don’t think it’s as big as the Jug game was, but who knows, maybe after I’m gone it’ll be something,” said Rypkema.
The teams played the first two years of the Shovel game but didn’t play last year.
The game is back on this season.
“I think it’s a good tradition to start and maybe it’ll keep going,” said Mack.
Of course, the merger doesn’t apply to all sports. Volleyball is still separate in the fall. In the winter, boys and girls basketball are separate. In the spring, everything is separate, although baseball may have to combine if S-VE doesn’t have enough for a team as was the case last season.
So, does it ever get awkward?
“It was real competitive, but once we came together as a team there was no bad blood,” said Rypkema. “We were a team.
“A few times it did (get awkward),” said Mack. “A few times last year, a few guys got chippy. I thought it was funny. After the game, it all got settled. Then having those teammates as friends, you can joke around during the game and talk a little trash. You know them, and you know what will get under their skin.”
