The Waverly Wolverines got a scrimmage in on Sunday with Watkins Glen as they prepare to open the 2021 spring football season. The Wolverines will host rival Tioga in the season opener on Friday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The Morning Times will be there to live stream the game. Check it out at www.morning-times.com/sports/live-stream. Pictured above, Waverly’s Caden Wheeler gets tripped up by a Watkins Glen defender on Sunday. Below, David Hallett breaks into the open field in the scrimmage.

