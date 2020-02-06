WYALUSING — The stage was set for the Athens Lady Wildcats. Win two games, take home the division title.
After Athens (16-4 overall, 13-2 NTL) dropped a 49-44 decision to Wyalusing on the road Wednesday night, the ball is in Towanda’s court.
If Towanda (13-2) defeated a winless Williamson team on Wednesday, the two teams are in a tie atop the Northern Tier League’s Large School division.
According to the NTL bylaws, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head and the teams split.
The second tiebreaker is division record and that’s where Athens runs into trouble. The Wildcats lost to Towanda earlier and Wyalusing Wednesday night. Towanda’s losses include one to Athens and one to Northeast Bradford. NEB is not a division opponent.
On Friday, Wyalusing invades Towanda and Athens hosts Troy. If the teams both win or both lose, Towanda gets the title on the second tiebreaker. Athens needs to win and hope Wyalusing, now 9-11 on the season, can pull off the upset in T-Town.
The Wildcats found themselves in a big hole early against the Rams Wednesday night. Callie Bennett was on fire in the first half, netting eight points in the first quarter and six more — on the way to a total of 17 — in the second period. Layla Betts had seven of her nine points in the first half as well.
Athens, on the other hand, couldn’t find the bottom of the bucket. Three players who would end up in double digits totaled 13 points before the break.
As a result, Wyalusing led 15-7 after a quarter and 27-15 at the half.
Athens righted the ship and made a charge. Haley Barry, who had five points in the first half, netted eight points in the third quarter for a total of 13 points and Kayleigh Miller put five on the board.
Madison Putman answered some of that with a 10-point period that made it a 38-30 game in favor of the Rams.
Miller continued to add to her total in the fourth quarter, hitting a pair of threes in a nine-point barrage to finish with 16 points in spite of Hailey Jayne’s defensive efforts. Megan Collins, who had a three in each of the first two quarters, added five points in the fourth on the way to 11 points.
Wyalusing, though, was strong at the free throw line, knocking down nine of 11 in the fourth quarter to keep the Wildcats at bay.
Caydence Macik, held to two free throws by Bennet’s defensive pressure, battled for nine rebounds and had a block; Barry added three steals, three assists and two blocks for the Wildcats; and Rachel Stephens had four boards.
Canton 40, Sayre 36
CANTON — The Lady Redskins led 27-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
“A disappointing loss for sure,” said Sayre Head Coach Eileen Sparduti. “But considering we lost the first contest by 14 — and where we have come from earlier in this season — I am grateful to be disappointed with a close loss to a team that is going on to the post-season.
Canton’s Ellie Binford went off in the fourth quarter and pushed the Warriors past Sayre.
Binford had been kept under control in the game, She had only seven points in a first half that Sayre led 20-12.
Binford then added six points in the third and 13 in the fourth on the way to a 26-point night.
”We played well enough to win but not when we needed to,” said Sparduti. “Ellie Binford is a senior who has started at point guard for three years. When she decided to take her team on her shoulders, we just did not answer. We have one more opportunity to test our growth and we are going to get after every minute of it.”
Emily Sutryk had 12 of her 21 points in the second quarter to help the Redskins build that lead and added six more in the third.
Canton (12-9 overall and 8-7 in NTL play) only cut into that Redskins lead by a point in the third quarter then scored as many points in the fourth period as they had in the other three combined.
Madi LaManna netted all six of her points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to stop the surging Warriors.
Sutryk added two steals and two assists for Sayre; LaManna had four rebounds, two steals and two assists; Hayki VanDyke added four boards; and Gabbi Randall had 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals for Sayre.
The Redskins (5-15, 5-10) end their season at Northeast Bradford on Friday.
Tuesday
Odessa-Montour 60, Tioga 53
ODESSA — Tioga led 19-8 after the first period, still led 26-23 at the half and was up 41-37 going into the fourth quarter.
The Indians responded by putting 23 points on the board and pulled out a 60-53 win.
Sara Gardner was the author of the comeback netting 11 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter. Held to just five points at halftime, the Indians’ star came through in the second half.
Liv Ayres nailed a quartet of three-pointers in the third period to extend Tioga’s halftime lead. She finished with seven treys for the game in a 22-point night but was shut out in the fourth quarter.
Eve Wood had 10 points and eight rebounds for Tioga; Chloe Bellis had seven points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists; Julia Bellis hauled in 14 rebounds; Ari Manwaring had seven boards and Giovanna Rossi had six points and three steals.
Kara Reeese had 12 points and Autumn Garrison had 10 points for Odessa-Montour.
The Tigers will host Spencer-Van Etten on Friday.
