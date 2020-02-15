ATHENS — After a solid regular season, the Athens Wildcats will be looking to make some noise at the North Section Championships today.
Leading the way for Athens will be a strong group of lightweights, including returning PIAA sixth-place medalist Gavin Bradley.
Bradley burst onto the scene last year as a freshman, but he is heading into sectionals with the same mindset — even though he will certainly have a target on his back during the postseason.
“It’s not really (different) because it’s still just wrestling,” Bradley said.
Bradley, who will be wrestling at 113 pounds, believes the Wildcats are ready to compete this weekend.
“I feel really confident in our team and I think we’re ready to go,” Bradley said.
Bradley leads a tough lightweight group, which also includes freshman 106-pounder Jake Courtney and junior Kaden Setzer, who will be competing at 120 pounds.
Setzer took fourth last year to qualify for districts, but he has bigger goals this time around.
“To be in the finals match,” Setzer said of his goals this weekend.
Setzer credits the Wildcats’ tough wrestling room with getting him ready for the challenge of the postseason in Pennsylvania.
“It’s good knowing that I’m going to get better every day wrestling some of the top kids,” Setzer said of working with guys like Bradley.
Bradley and Courtney echoed that sentiment.
“It helps a lot with Jake and all those guys and my coaches. I’m really thankful for those guys because without them I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am,” Bradley said.
“They’ve gotten me a lot better at every position … there’s still a lot that I can learn though,” Courtney added.
While Bradley and Setzer have competed in the North Section Championships before, Courtney will be making his debut today in Troy.
Courtney admitted that the jump from junior high to the varsity lineup has been challenging.
“It’s a really big jump. You have to make sure you’re doing things a lot better than in middle school because the kids are a lot better,” Courtney said.
Heading into the season, Courtney acknowledged that he wasn’t sure what to expect.
“Of course I wanted to (become a starter and make it to the postseason), I just wasn’t sure because I had never actually wrestled high school; it’s my first year and I wasn’t sure what the competition was going to be like,” Courtney said.
Courtney had a strong freshman regular season campaign, but he also had to deal with taking time off due to injury.
During his time off the mat, Courtney made the move from wrestling at 113 pounds down to 106.
“When I took time off, I actually had to lose more weight because I wasn’t practicing. I had to work harder,” said Courtney, whose brother Brian was a two-time state champ for the Wildcats.
Courtney got some good advice from his older brother, who is now the starter at 141 pounds for the University of Virginia.
“He just said you’ve got to work as hard as you can and don’t let anything get in your way,” the Athens freshman said.
Now, Courtney will look to take that advice and make some noise on the Road to Hershey.
“Just make it as far as possible — hopefully states,” said Courtney.
Setzer also has some lofty goals this postseason.
“To get a state medal,” said Setzer, who knows what he has to do to achieve those goals. “Work every day and work when everybody else isn’t.”
For Bradley, the goals for this postseason are pretty simple.
“My goal is to just do better than I did last year — just focus and wrestle,” he said.
