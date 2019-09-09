WAVERLY — The host Wolverines had no trouble with Odessa-Montour in sweeping the Indians 3-0.

Waverly won the sets 25-5, 25-8 and 25-11 to make short work of the Interscholastic Athletic Conference match.

Maddy Goodwin, Chloe Croft and Paige Lewis were too much for the Indians.

Goodwin had 21 points with nine by ace; Croft had 10 aces among her 20 points and added 14 assists; and Lewis packaged 10 points with half by ace, three kills and a block.

Also for Waverly, Adriannah Clinton had six kills, Morgan Adams had five kills and Aryan Peters netted six points.

Cheianne Webster had nine digs for O-M; Sam Sipes added three digs and four points; and Rhys Stermer had nine digs and two points.

JV: Waverly won the JV match 2-0 with set scores of 25-15 and 25-22.

Taylor Hall led Waverly with 13 points, 9 by ace; Paighten Streeter had five aces among her seven points; Sydney Nierstedt — 6 points, 3 by ace; and Aubrey Ennis had two kills

Waverly will play at Spencer-Van Etten on Wednesday.

Tioga 3, Watkins Glen 0

ODESSA — In another match that went by quickly, Tioga won the sets by scores of 25-6, 25-7 and 25-11.

Of the 11 Tioga players with kills, five had three or more led by Ari Manwaring’s five. Emme Hall packaged four kills with 11 points and added six aces; Chloe Bellis had six assists, three kills and 12 points with four by ace; and Madison Macumber added 10 points with six on aces, three digs and four assists.

Also for Tioga, Katelyn Perry had nine assists and six digs; Giovanna Rossi had seven points and three kills; and Allyson Chapman also had three kills.

JV: Tioga won the sets 25-9 and 25-13 to sweep the Senecas.

Austyn Vance had 10 points to lead Tioga’s JV scorers. Niona Spano added eight points and three kills; Mackennah had eight points; and Reese Howey logged three points and two blocks for the Tigers.

Tioga will play at Cantor on Wednesday.

Spencer-Van Etten 3, Newfield 0

SPENCER — The host Panthers won the sets by scores of 25-19; 30-28 and 25-20.

Sam Deppe led the way with nine assissts, two kills, five aces and two digs. Ashleigh Morais added six kills, five aces, two digs and a block; Tara Perkins had two kills and three blocks; and Emily Jones packaged three kills, three digs and two aces.

JV: S-VE won the JV match 2-0 by scores of 25-9 and 25-19.

S-VE will host Waverly on Wednesday.

Load comments