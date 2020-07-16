The Athens Area School District Board of Education voted 7-1 in favor of passing Policy 304.2 during its meeting on Tuesday evening, bringing an end to Brendan Hitchcock’s time as the Wildcats baseball coach.
Board President John Johnson was the only member to vote against the policy, calling it “incomplete.”
Newly appointed member Natalie Smart abstained.
The policy prevents a person in an administrative position from coaching a sport.
Hitchcock was hired as the District Business Manager earlier this year.
“This is putting past practices into writing,” Vice President Kathy Jo Minnick said.
The Board cited potential conflicts of interest and minimization of distractions, given the large amounts of money the business manager handles.
Several Board members also said Hitchcock was aware of the stipulation when he was hired as the business manager, but several members of the public requested that he be grandfathered in.
Hitchcock was permitted to coach the 2020 season, though it ended up being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple people voiced their disagreements prior to the vote, including Canton Athletic Director Bob Rockwell, who also coaches Canton’s baseball team.
“Brendan is a man of character. He’s a man of values. He’s the type of man I would want my son to play under,” Rockwell said. “He’s the best coach in the Northern Tier League.
Kyle McDuffee, the Waverly High School baseball coach and former mayor of the village, also shared his opinion.
“Sometimes we have to listen to what the people are telling us,” he said.
Applause followed the conclusion of each testimony, including from members of the baseball team, but the Board decided against public opinion.
During Hitchcock’s seven years as the coach, the Wildcats went 94-29, winning five NTL large-school championships, and a District IV title in 2017.
