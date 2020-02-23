Waverly duo comes up short at qualifier

WAVERLY — The girls’ bowling teams from Tioga and Waverly failed to make it to Saturday’s state qualifier, but there were a couple of Waverly ladies with a chance to punch their tickets to the state tournament as individuals.
Waverly’s Victoria Houseknecht and Rachel Houseknecht earned their way into the state quaiifier by having averages in the top 30 in Section IV.
Both did well enough last weekend at the class sectional to be in the hunt, and Victoria nearly made the most of it, missing a trip to states by 50 pins and finishing 13th overall — three places away from going.
Victoria ended the tournament with a total pinfall of 1,757 and was actually in position to go after opening her second set Saturday with a 253 that matched the best game thrown on the day. Her three-game total of 612 in the afternoon was the fourth-best on the day and followed a 581 in the morning.
“She had a fantastic effort,” said Head Coach Pete Girolamo. “To be sixth with two games to go — at the beginning of the year if they said you can put Victoria here with two games to go I would have said, ‘I’ll take it.’”
As a freshmnan, Victoria hasn’t had a lot of experience bowling five-to-a-lane. The IAC — which plays three to a lane — held three tournaments this season to get players ready for the rigors of the tournaments that come at season’s end.
Victoria thought that helped. She actually seems to prefer it.
“Every time I bowled with five on a lane I bowled pretty well,” Victoria said.
She also said that the experience — and getting so close — would serve as motivation going forward, stating, “I want to try harder to get there and help the team so we can go to states together.”
Waverly had had a number of boys teams go to states, but the girls have never gone as a team.
“We had a chance to go to states as a team, but we just have to try harder at it,” Victoria said.
Rachel Houseknecht ended up in 37th with 1,587 pins.
