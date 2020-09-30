The Athens boys cross country team swept the competition in its meet at Sullivan County, winning 15-50.
Athens accounted for nine of the top ten finishers in the race.
Conner Dahl finished in first place with a time of 19:14, and Matt Gorsline finished 29 seconds behind him.
Justin Lynch, Ethan Denlinger, and Sander Bertsch rounded out the top five in that order.
Sayre’s Nate Romano finished in 12th place with a time of 24:23.
Sullivan County’s top finisher was Tyler Immel, who placed eighth.
Athens also dominated in the girls’ race, taking four of the top five places.
Emma Bronson ran a 23:42 to finish in first, and Sayre’s Carrie Claypool finished in second with a time of 24:12.
Athens’ freshmen trio of Thea Bentley, Emily Henderson and Cailyn Conklin finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Athens will compete at Wyalusing next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.