The Athens boys cross country team swept the competition in its meet at Sullivan County, winning 15-50.

Athens accounted for nine of the top ten finishers in the race.

Conner Dahl finished in first place with a time of 19:14, and Matt Gorsline finished 29 seconds behind him.

Justin Lynch, Ethan Denlinger, and Sander Bertsch rounded out the top five in that order.

Sayre’s Nate Romano finished in 12th place with a time of 24:23.

Sullivan County’s top finisher was Tyler Immel, who placed eighth.

Athens also dominated in the girls’ race, taking four of the top five places.

Emma Bronson ran a 23:42 to finish in first, and Sayre’s Carrie Claypool finished in second with a time of 24:12.

Athens’ freshmen trio of Thea Bentley, Emily Henderson and Cailyn Conklin finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Athens will compete at Wyalusing next week.

