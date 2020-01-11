WAVERLY – Sheridan Talada has had a great season. She’s been mounting an assault on the Waverly record books and even made a bit of school history.
The Binghamton-University-bound senior was third-team All-State in cross country after finishing 15 th at the state meet. That makes her the first Waverly runner to be on an All-State team in at least 15 years, if ever.
Then she got in out of the cold and broke a pair of Waverly records — in the 3,000- and 1500-meters — right out of the gate to earn the Morning Times Female Athlete of the Month for the November-December time period.
Talada really didn’t expect to be so fast so soon, but was happy to be able to do what she did.
“I’m glad I ran those times early in the season,” she said.
Considering what came next, it indeed was good that she took down those marks when she did.
Sometime after breaking the record in the 1500, Talada was on the shelf with an injury. She expects to be back for the Class Sectional, which was moved from yesterday to next Friday. She has an IT band (iliotibial band syndrome) injury at the moment that has her on the shelf, but said that they are common.
“It’ll heal itself,” said Talada. “There are things I can do to help it, but it just needs to rest.”
Talada indicated that she did run more last summer than she had in past summers, but while there may have been some impact, she doesn’t think that played a major role.
“Indoor season is always the roughest because we have to run in the school sometimes and the hallways aren’t a great surface,” she said. “Also, it’s my left leg and they said that running on the left side of the road (which has a crown for water runoff) may have played a role. I probably didn’t take a long enough break after cross country.”
Talada said that she’s been going to physical therapy.
“They showed me a bunch of stuff to do.”
Talada said that those exercises may help her as she continues her running career at the Division I level in the fall.
“If you can strengthen your hip muscles, you’re decreasing the risk of your IT band flaring up. Hopefully we’ll get it fixed up.”
For now, though, Talada has been keeping her cardio fitness and working out by swimming.
One thing that may help is that the class sectional has been moved back a week. Even with that, there will be nearly a month between that meet and the state qualifier.
“I’m definitely glad we have a month off before the state qualifier so I can get back into shape after not being able to run. I’m glad there’s that month so I can come back for the state qualifier healthy.”
Talada said she’s hoping to go back to states in her favorite event.
“Last year, I went in the 3,000, so I’m hoping I can qualify again.”
She said that she’d like to go under 10:30 this season. I’ve gone 10:36 so to be under 10:30 would be nice.”
She also said that she’d like to drop some time in the 1,500.
The school record board has a number of holes at the moment as the winter track team has taken no prisoners in its assault. Talada said that the work team is doing this season is “pretty awesome. I don’t think there’s been a meet this season where there hasn’t been a school record broken. We’re doing well.”
Talada said that the 4x800 record is what they’re gunning for now.
“That’s our next goal. We’ve only had a good 4x800 where we were all healthy and I think we were seven seconds off so I definitely think we can do it.”
Considering that the team has broken records in the 1,500, 3,000, the girls’ distance medley relay and the pole vault, I wouldn’t bet against them.
Getting to know Sheridan Talada
Favorite Subjects: Chemistry and Physics
Favorite pro team: Yankees
Favorite local restaurant: Yanuzzi’s
Faavorite TV Show: Friends
Favorite movie: The Parent Trap (1998)
Future plans: Binghamton for chemistry and maybe physics to be a teacher.
