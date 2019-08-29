Unsung heroes are key to team success

ATHENS — You see them every game and if you showed up at practice, they’d stand out.
They don’t always get their props, burt every team has a group of unsung heroes who are a vital part to any level of success a team achieves.
With so much youth in the backfield — Damian Hudson is the lone senior in an offensive backfield that includes two freshman and a sophomore in key roles — Athens has to rely on experienced guys up front to truly lead the way.
That’s where a couple of those unsung heroes, Ben Pernaselli and Ian Wright, come into play.
Ben Pernaselli is the Wildcats’ tight end and a defensive end. In the world of tight ends, there are receiving tight ends and blocking tight ends.
He’s the latter.
“On offense, it’s blocking,” Pernaselli said of his role. “That’s all it’s about.”
Not precisely all it’s about, but nearly all. Pernaselli did have four receptions for 42 yards last season as a sophomore and one catch for nine yards the year before.
Defensive end wasn’t exactly where Pernaselli started.
“When I started playing in eighth grade, they had me at a bunch of different positions including linebacker and corner,” said Pernaselli. “Then they said ‘how about you play this position (defensive end.)’ I fell in love with it.”
It’s on that side of the ball where Pernaselli can make a big impact.
“In passing, as long as the DBs do their best I can make that play.”
With a freshman under center and so much youth in the backfield makes the contributions of both as blockers even more vital.
“It’s very important. Being able to give him the time to do what he’s training to do out in practice every day (is big),” said the tight end. “Giving him that extra second or whatever time he needs to throw the ball is very important.”
Wright said that the younger players are paying attention.
“They catch onto us,” wright said. “They started out all right this season and they’re getting better. Our linemen are all getting pretty good, too.”
Both had to come up through the ranks to get the starting positions, tight end and tackle, respectively, that Pernaselli and Wright occupy.
“My freshman year, I was pretty mediocre,” said Wright. “Then I started getting in the gym and I’m pretty strong now.”
“The seniors were very motivational and supportive (when I was a freshman),” said Pernaselli. “When I got in the game as a freshman, it was like, ‘there are some big guys out here.’ Those seniors really did help.”
Pernaselli also gave a shout out to the Wildcats’ coaching staff.
“The coaches that are around me are pushing me to have the mentality to get better every day, no matter the circumstances,” Pernaselli said. “No excuses; consistently getting better.”
That’s also Wright’s aim.
“I just practice as hard as I can and be a leader,” said Wright.
In the end, the lack of outside recognition doesn’t seem to bother either guy very much.
“Off the scenes, the running backs give us out props,” said Wright.
Pernaselli said that as long as he, his teammates and coaches know he did the job, he’s good.
“You have to give the star players who are out there making plays their (due),” said Pernaselli. “Not being in the paper doesn’t effect me but at the same time I know I did my job. I know I made that play.”
There are several players like these two on each of the teams on our coverage area, which stretches from Athens to Spencer-Van Etten/Candor with stops in Sayre, Waverly and Tioga in between. If you look for them, they aren’t hard to find. Most are along the offensive and defensive lines and some are in the safety positions. They’ll appreciate the attention.
