TIOGA CENTER — Tioga stormed out to a big first half lead and eased on to a 5-3 win over Watkins Glen in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference girls’ soccer match Tuesday afternoon.
Tioga’s Destini Sweet, Mackenzie Macumber and Jenna Smolinsky did the damage for the Lady Tigers.
“We came out with a solid win, but Watkins Glen had many opportunties to make this an even game,” said Tioga Coach Jim Walsh. “Fortunately, Eve Wood, Cassie Birney, and goalie Gabby Foley (15 saves) made some key stops when needed. That said, we still need to shore up our defense and get them working more as a unit.”
Walsh was happy with the progress he sees in the offensive unit.
“Our offensive attack keeps improving. Even the shots we missed were quality shots often just missing corners,” he said. “The three forwards accounted for all of our scoring with each getting at least one goal, and two getting assists.”
Sweet started the first-half onslaught with an unassisted goal. After Smolinsky set Macumber up for a goal, Sweet connected unassisted. With the clock heading toward halftime, Macumber fed Sweet for her third goal of the game and put Tioga up 4-1 at the half.
“Before the game I told her that she needs to match the number on her jersey (3) in goals,” said Walsh. “Sure enough...she did.”
Macumber found Smolinsky in the second half for Tioga’s fifth and final goal.
Tioga got off 25 shots to 18 for Watkins Glen and led in corners 3-2.
Tioga will host Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Boys Soccer
Athens 6, Williamson 0
TIOGA JUNCTION — Aaron Lane and Jessie Sumner had two goals each in the shutout win.
Lane had the game’s first two goals, scoring at the 37:00 and 30:00 marks of the first half off assists from Luke Arnold.
Jessie Sumner added another first-half goal off a Lane assist with three seconds left in the half.
Sumner also opened the scoring at 36:33 of the second half with the assist going to Arnold.
David Scheftic got into the act with a goal at the 28:58 mark of the second half for Athens with Alex Rowe on the assist; then with 25 minutes to go, Rowe got a goal with Lane on the assist.
Athens touched off 25 shots to three for Williamson and took four corner kicks to Williamson’s two.
Joel Maslin was credited for five saves.
Athens will visit Sayre at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Wellsboro 12, Sayre 0
WELLSBORO — The Hornets got three goals from Kaedan Mann and two each from Luke Pondo, Will Poirer and Alvaro Garza in the NTL romp.
Owen Richards, Sam Finman and Joe Grab added a goal each.
Wellsboro scored nine times in the first half.
The Hornets got off 21 shots to six for Sayre and took 11 corner kicks to none for the shorthanded Redskins.
Watkins Glen 5, Waverly 0
WATKINS GLEN — The Senecas netted four first-half goals and eased home to the IAC win from there.
Isaac McIlroy led the Senecas’ charge with goals in the 19th, 30th and 64th minutes and assisting on his team’s other two first-half goals.
“We came out really good, had some opportunities and were making great passes and moving the ball,” said Waverly Coach Eric Ryck. “Then we gave up a goal early and the flood gates opened. I am really proud of how the boys were able to pull together in the second half and keep grinding. They really competed with excellence.”
Waverly had some chances.
“These boys are working their tails off, but luck just doesn’t seem to be on our side,” said Ryck. “Even when we make the right decision, it ends up somehow going the other teams’ way. We had two penalty kicks and a point blank shot on a wide open goal and somehow couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. Their keeper made two really good saves and instead of a momentum swing in our favor it ended up in their favor.”
Watkins Glen (4-4) popped off 18 shots and took four corner kicks to five shots and two corners for Waverly (0-6).
Bryce Kelly had five stops for the Senecas, Waverly keeper Cameron McIsaac had 13 saves.
Waverly will host Odessa-Montour at 4:30 p.m. today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.