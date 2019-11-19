Lee signs on with the Lakers

WAVERLY — Sometimes top players can be overlooked when a team has a superstar.
Such may have been the case for Waverly’s Megan Lee.
Even playing in the shadow of Wendy Hammond last season, Lee got noticed and will have the opportunity to play softball at the next level.
Lee will head off to Finger Lakes Community College in the fall and take a position on the softball team.
Located in Canandaigua, Lee said that FLCC is a perfect fit.
“I chose Finger Lakes because it’s a very small community and a very small school,” said Lee, who added that it felt like home. “I loved everything about it.”
Lee stated that the vibe in the program is great.
“I talked with the coach a lot and I actually used to play with a player on a travel softball team,” said the senior. “She’ll be playing on the team next year.”
Lee said she sees herself playing at second base, adding that she’ll go with an open mind.
As a two-year school, the Lakers will have just the 2019-2020 season’s freshmen coming back for Lee’s first year in the program. The Lakers had a 13-player roster listed on the college’s website for last season, so there is a chance of playing right out of the gate.
“Finger Lakes is a two-year school, so I’ll transfer after two years,” Lee said.
Lee wants to be a Registered Nurse and is impressed with the program there.
“Ever since middle school, I’ve said I’m going to go to nursing school and be an RN,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in the medical field. I’ve always wanted to go there.”
She said it’s just what’s in her soul.
