It’s pretty clear now that we’re slowly – some say too slowly – emerging from the COVID-19 lockdown, and while I’m not about to wade into the political debate that continues to percolate regarding the ongoing restrictions I think we’re all ready to limp back toward normalcy.
And go fishing.
There’s no doubt about it, there are tremendous angling opportunities on both sides of the Pennsylvania-New York border, highlighted by the fantastic fishing that awaits again this year on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. And with charter captains finally seeing their restrictions lifted on guiding anglers, it’s well worth the price to treat yourself to a post-lockdown fishing trip.
If you’re looking for walleye filets or scrappy smallmouth bass, Lake Erie is the place to go again this season. For chinook salmon, steelhead and trout, Lake Ontario charter captains are ready to help you make some big memories.
Fishing on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario was incredible last year; so good, in fact, that some guides were running two and sometimes even three charters daily for walleye (Erie) and chinooks (Ontario).
All indications – from DEC surveys of the stocks in both lakes – point to another epic season, one that was threatened by the arrival of the coronavirus this spring. But the gradual loosening of the restrictions has charter captains ready to take to the water – not only on the Great Lakes but also on that walleye factory known as Oneida Lake. Too, while the lake levels are high they aren’t approaching those of last spring when charter captains and other boaters were sidelined in some spots, unable to access launch sites.
I’ll almost assuredly get my checkbook out again this year in a continued quest for a five-pound Lake Erie smallmouth, as well as a Lake Ontario outing to tussle with some king salmon. It’s a great way to treat yourself after being held hostage by COVID-19, and the guides are going out of their way to make sure your trip is a safe one, taking extra steps in sanitizing boat and equipment. And even if you have your own boat for the big lakes, a guided outing can accelerate the learning curve and help you find more fish on your own for the rest of the season.
There are numerous fishing guide services available in both New York and Pennsylvania, so your options aren’t limited to the Great Lakes and Oneida. A little research (the Internet is a great starting point) will point you to guided fishing trips on the Finger Lakes, the St. Lawrence River, Chautauqua Lake, Black Lake, the Delaware River, Raystown Lake, Pennsylvania’s numerous trout waters and New York’s superb saltwater fishing off Long Island.
Even locally, longtime buddy Terry Catlin and I are hitting the Susquehanna River next month with Lance Dunham of LD Guide Service for a day of smallmouth and walleye fishing. Terry won the outing at a National Wild Turkey Federation banquet (outbidding me in the process if I recall), and we decided to team up for a day on the water. We’ve done it before for spring gobblers in Kansas and it was a blast.
So as we emerge from the coronavirus lockdown, at a pace that continues to be determined by individual states as well as individuals who may still hold some concerns, a guided fishing trip is something to consider. Let’s be honest: we deserve a treat after what we’ve been dealing with.
Steve Piatt can be reached at spiatt@morning-times.com.
