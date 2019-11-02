ATHENS — The teams have met more than 100 times on the gridiron. The first game was in 1892 when Waverly won 6-0.
When the teams met again in 1894 for two games, Athens won both, 24-0 and 2-0.
And thus a rivalry began.
The teams met regularly, although not every year, for the next 113 years. The last game in that string was in 2007. The teams played once, in 2012, but with schedules being what they are and the schools being in bordering states with very different start dates, the game has fallen by the wayside.
Saturday night the rivalry game returns — albeit again for only one guaranteed year — when the teams meet in the first-ever UNICO Bowl as a fundraiser for the organization.
Both squads are looking to put a positive end on a season of disappointment.
Athens was expecting to have a better mark. The Wildcats weren’t far off with games that could have been won against Wyalusing, Canton, Midd-West and Sayre. And those are just the games the Wildcats lost by a TD or less. Win those and the Wildcats are likely playoff bound.
Waverly may have ended up just where they expected to be. When your division is one of the toughest in New York State, you know you’re up against it. Even so, the games against Chenango Valley and Owego were lost by a TD or less. Wins in those two games and Waverly is in the playoffs.
Alas, neither team made it happen. This is the consolation game.
Athens has had some real strong passing games but has averaged 134.3 rushing yards per game and topped the 200-yard plateau in the run game just once. It should come as no surprise that Athens won that game. It didn’t help that in the first quarter of the ensuing game Damian Hudson was injured and missed five games. He’s back now and Shayne Reid — who has 647 yards and seven TDs on 127 carries — is still there. Those two didn’t do much with Sayre, but they will certainly see carries against Waverly. Don’t be surprised if Mason Lister gets a chance or two to take off and run.
Lister, a freshman, will be the older starting quarterback in the game. He’s had a couple of 200-yard-plus games in the last six weeks and has gone 76-of-178 for 1,144 yards with 10 TDs and eight interceptions.
He had some good targets in Keegan Rude who has 703 yards and six TDs in nine games. He’s had three 100-plus-yard games in the last six weeks and five of the six scores. On the other side is JJ Babcock who has 241 yards and two scores on 15 catches, and Reid has also gotten into the passing game over the last half of the season with 11 catches for 165 yards and two scores.
Waverly has topped the 200-yard plateau in the run game twice all season — winning one — and have averaged 129.9 yards per game. David Hallett (86-399-5) has hit a lot of brick walls this season as Waverly’s lead back, but Austin Kimble (36-249-2) and Caden Wheeler (20-178-1) have showed promise when given the opportunity.
The Wolverines’ offense runs on the arm of eighth-grade quarterback Joe Tomasso. He has hit 102 of 197 passes for 1,214 yards and 13 TDs with seven picks this season.
He, too, has a number of good targets. After Scott Woodring was injured in practice before the first and second games, Jalen McCarty (34-378-5) and Ethan Stotler (27-336) were Tomasso’s top targets. Aidan Westbrook (23-398-1) has emerged as a go-to option.
Defensively, the Wildcats stopped the run well enough in the first four weeks, then gave up 300 yards per game over the last six. Only three of those were over 300 yard games and Troy put 530 yards on them, but the fewest rushing yards the Wildcats allowed over the last six weeks was 196. By contrast, for the season Athens allowed 235.5 rushing yards a game.
Teams have been able to throw on Athens. Opposing offenses have hit 106 of 203 attempts for 1,631 yards.
In all, Athens has allowed 397.7 yards a game. Sayre’s 288 total yards last week were the fewest the Wildcats allowed all year.
Waverly has given up a ton of yards (262.4 yards per game) on the ground as well. Then again, it’s important to note that some of the Wolverines’ opponents are legitimate contenders for a state championship. Waverly has given up just 725 yards (90.6 per game) through the air for a total of 353 yards per game with a low of 207 yards by Johnson City.
