WAVERLY — The Northern Tier League started its 2019 golf season Tuesday at The Club at Shepard Hills and Wellsboro was in midseason form.

Ty Morral carded a 75 and Joseph Propheta added a 78 — which were the best two rounds of the day by NTL players — as the Hornets scorched the rest of the NTL with a 334. Also scoring for the Hornets were Brock Hamblin with an 87 and Dylan Abernathy with a 94. All four scores were among the league’s top 10.

With two scores in the top 10, North Penn/Mansfield was second with a 373. Ethan Weiskopff had the day’s fifth-best score with an 85, and teammate Curtis Craig had the day’s eighth-best round with a 91.

Led by Austin Outman’s 80 on the Par 72 layout, Cowanesque Valley took third on the day with a 382

For Sayre, which was fourth as a team with a total score of 408, Gavin Blair and Kannon VanDuzer each put a string of pars together on the back nine and had matching 41s. On the day, Blair had the seventh-best score with an 89 and VanDuzer had a 92 for the day’s ninth-best round.

Also scoring for Sayre were Dylan Seck with a 108 and Colton Watkins with a 119.

Towanda finished fifth with a 409 as Tyler Hawley’s 79 was the league’s third-best round. The team’s other highlight was the eagle two scored by Garrett Chapman on the 18th hole.

Athens, which had a 442 as a team, was led by the 107s carded by Brady Smith and Travis Jayne. Smith and Kyler Setzer had the team’s highlights with matching birdies on the fifth hole, a 402-yard Par 5. Setzer finished with a 113. Also scoring for Athens was Carson Smith with a 115.

Troy’s Hayden Dewey, the Trojans’ only golfer, had an 89 and Tioga’s Sam Taylor jumped in with the league’s best and carded a 74

The second match of the NTL season will be at Towanda Country Club at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29

