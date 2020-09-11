ATHENS — Last season wasn’t kind to the Athens golf team. The squad had just four wins against 31 losses.
The good news is that the majority of those guys are back for another run. The early season has been a bit of a struggle foe head coach Lenny Pientka’s squad which has a 2-10 record through two matches.
On the plus side, the squad shot a score 20 strokes better in the second match than it did the first. And many feel that the second course was a tougher nut to crack than the first. That bodes well for the future as does the team’s overall youth.
According to Pientka, the team’s goals are simple.
“(We want) to improve from last year’s record,” he said. “We were playing three freshmen last year and I’m looking forward to having those three sophomores. That’ll help. We’d like to compete with Wellsboro. I see them as one of the perennial favorites, and Cowanesque Valley.”
Those three sophomores are Cameron Sullivan, Carson Smith and Lucas Kraft. Smith and Kraft appeared in the scoring list in in the staring lineup for the first two matches and cut a combined 22 strokes from the first match to the second.
Pientka is also relying on senior returners Luke Jones and Carter Jones for more than just their golf acumen.
“(I expect) senior leadership with Luke Jones and Carter Jones,” he said.
The pair aren’t related but both are in the starting six.
Athens also has a fresh crop of freshmen in Evan Cooper, Nick Jacob and Matt Scardina. So far, only Jacob has appeared in a match. The ladies are also well-represented on the Athens roster with seniors Harkey Sullivan and Megan Cooper, junior Caydence Macik and sophomore Isabelle Dahl.
“Some hit a little farther, some have better short games but they’re all about in the same scoring range,” said Pientka.
In the end, Pientka is hoping most to have a season.
“The only concern we have is the transporting,” said the coach. “You’re looking at eight kids in a van as opposed to a big school bus. They’re be required to wear a mask when they travel and when they go into a clubhouse. Social distancing; even here, when we communicate, when we stay around the practice green we stay six feet apart. It’s important for Mr. Tomasso, too, because he doesn’t want someone taking a picture and having him get in trouble.”
Tomasso’s is Athens’ home course.
“We’re doing everything we’re told by our AD and our administration. The kids are great about it. They listen and adhere to the social distancing and mask.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.