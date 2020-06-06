When I sat down to write this column, I stared at my computer screen for several minutes. I just couldn’t find the right words to begin with — but then I realized, there are no perfect words when you’re writing about the tragic death of an 18-year-old.
What do you say when a young man like Mason Booser is taken from this world so soon?
I wasn’t sure — I’m still not — but I decided to listen to those who knew him and loved him before I tried to find those right words.
Speaking to his friends and coaches, I learned that the world lost a kind, hard-working and selfless young man with a smile that could light up a room. Our country lost a future United States Marine — and we all lost someone who would have made this place a little better.
“With everything going on in the world right now, he’s the kind of kid that would help fix this because he was always the kid looking out for people and everyone loved him,” Mason’s friend and teammate David MacWhinnie told me.
At a candlelight vigil for Mason, Tioga High School Principal Josh Roe echoed those sentiments. Speaking about all the things the world is currently going through, he said “Mason Booser was the type of individual that we needed … Mason was selfless, routinely putting others’ needs in front of his own.”
Standing there on the Tioga football field watching a touching slideshow, and then listening to the words of Roe and Mason’s friends, MacWhinnie and Sam Taylor, I found myself with tears in my eyes.
On my drive back to Sayre, I didn’t have the radio on like I usually do — I sat in silence.
I wasn’t sure why Mason’s death was hitting me so hard. I didn’t get a chance to know him in his 18 years on this earth. So why did I feel a sense of loss, like it was a family member or friend?
I believe it’s because losing someone like Mason Booser — during a time when the world needs more Mason Boosers — means we all have an even bigger hill to climb going forward.
This loss clearly hit the entire Tioga community hard, but when you lose someone with as much potential as Mason had, it’s a loss for everyone.
From a global pandemic to protests across the country, this world needs everyone to strive to be better — and from listening to the people around him, Mason would have been part of the solution.
That is why I’m challenging the Class of 2020 — at Tioga and across this country — to step up and do what Mason would be doing if he had the chance.
When you see someone who needs a helping hand, be the one who reaches out.
If there’s an opportunity to make your community or country a better place, take it.
Have fun, work hard and live your life to the fullest, but make sure you are also living with a purpose — because tomorrow is not guaranteed.
