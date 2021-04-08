ELMIRA HEIGHTS — Edison and Waverly have had some good volleyball matches this season. Edison won all three — the last a 3-1 win at home Wednesday night — but the Lady Wolverines have made the Spartans work for their wins.

Wednesday night, Edison (5-3) won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-18. Waverly took the third set 25-18 before Edison bounced back to win the fourth set 25-21.

Sidney Tomasso packaged 16 digs, seven kills and six blocks for Waverly (3-5). Aryan Peters was tough for Waverly on the back line logging 22 digs and six service points; Emilee Little had eight points, five on aces, five digs and three kills; and Caitlin Bakley had 12 assists and three kills.

Also for Waverly, Aubrey Ennis had seven points and eight digs; Michaela Lauper had 11 digs and five points; and Lillie Kirk finished with eight digs and three kills.

JV: Waverly fell to Edison 2-1. Waverly won the first set 25-15, but Edison won the second set 25-22 and the third 25-15.

Brilynn Belles had 12 points with five aces and added six digs for Waverly (1-7). Also, Mia Bakley had eight points and seven digs; Erica Ryck finished with six points; Maddy Olmstead had four assists and three points; Peyton Shaw ended the match with three kills; Ashlen Croft had two kills; and Lainey Teeter had three points.

Waverly will play at undefeated Newark Valley Thursday with the JV match at 5:30 and the varsity to follow.

Load comments