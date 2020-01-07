WATKINS GLEN — Waverly touched first in every event Tuesday on the way at an 84-68 win over the host Senecas in Interscholastic Athletic swimming action.
The final score was closer than the meet was as Waverly went into exhibition mode for the last five events.
Kaden Wheeler, Ryan Bennett and Mike Atanasoff each touched the wall first in four events and Josh Lee matched Collin Keefer with three each.
Individually, Wheeler won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 3.67 seconds and, as an exhibition, the 500 free with a time of 5:46.40. He also teamed with Lee, Atanasoff and Bennett to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:51.58 and, again as an exhibition, the 200 free relay with Keefer, Lee and Bennett.
Atanasoff added a win in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:13.31 and as exhibitions, the 100 breast in 1:09.19 and with Brandon Clark, Lee and Keefer in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:00.06.
Bennett added a win in the 50 free in 24.38 and in the 100 free with a time of 56.62.
Keefer’s other win was as an exhibition in the 100 back with a time of 1:10.95.
Also picking up a win each for the Wolverines were Gage Streeter with 236.15 points in diving, and Dillon Madigan with a winning time of 1:06.42 in the 100 fly.
Waverly’s next match is a home make-up against Southern Cayuga at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Wolverines and the Chiefs are the IAC’s last two undefeated teams.
