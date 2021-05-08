TROY — What to do about Emma?
That’s a question no Northern Tier League track and field team has been able to answer all season.
Emma Bronson and Emma Roe combined to have a hand in six first-place finishes — and Emma Pernaselli had two more — as Athens nipped Troy 76-74 to complete the NTL season with a 7-0-1 mark.
Roe and Bronson added three wins to the Lady Wildcats’ coffers Friday night.
Roe won the 400-meter dash with a time of one-minute, 5.47-seconds; finished first in the 200 with a time of 27.86. She also ran with Mya Thompson — another three-tume winner — Leah Liechty and Hannah Walker to win the 4x400-meter relay in 4:31.60.
Bronson won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:58.50, the 800 in 2:38.52 and the 3200 with a time of 13:05.02.
Pernaselli’s wins came in the javelin, where her toss of 70-feet, 4-inches was enough to get the job done on a stormy night, and in the discus, where she finished at 83-11.
Thompson got the win in the long jump, clearing 15-9 and the triple jump with a hop, skip and jump covering 31-9 1/4, and Walker also got the win in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.58.
Boys
Athens 107, Troy 42
TROY — Athens won 11 of the 16 events contested.
A host of Athens athletes were double winners on the day.
Asher Ellis won the shot put, clearing 47-4 and the javelin with a throw covering 125-6. Jaden Wright won the 200 with a time of 25.16 and ran with Levi Kuhns, Joseph Toscano and Ryan Thompson to take the 4x100-meter relay in 47.56.
Kyle Anthony ran with Justin Lynch, Thompson and Ryan Lasusa to a winning time of 3:44.20 in the 4x400-meter relay and added a win in the 800 with a time of 2:10.46. Lasusa also won the 400 with a time of 55.62.
Also for Athens, Izaak Hobday won the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:30.27; Matt Gorsline took the 3200 in 10:42.00; Ian Wright won the discus by clearing 107-3; and Ethan Denlinger needed just 5-0 to win the high jump.
Next up for the Athens track and field teams is the Coaches’ meet, which will serve as a league championship. The meet, at Athens, will start with field events at 1:30 with track events beginning at 3 p.m.
