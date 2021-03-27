WAVERLY— The Waverly volleyball team fought back from being two sets down, but fell short in the fifth set 17-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17, 21-25 on Friday night.
“I actually am thrilled with how we played tonight,” said Waverly head coach Charity Meyers. “I would have liked to win of course, but I thought they played great together as a team and fought back hard after losing the first two matches which is hard to do.”
Waverly outside hitter Emilee Little led the Wolverines with 10 kills and seven aces. Little fought hard on both ends finishing the game with nine digs.
Waverly setter Aryan Peters was the steady hand that kept the Wolverine offense ticking, finishing with 24 assists and 17 service points.
Waverly middle hitter Sidney Tomasso was the only Wolverine to register a block finishing with three. Tomassso also had 11 digs, 10 service points and three kills.
The first set was 9-9, but the Wolverines struggled to communicate trying to return the ball, falling behind 20-11 and eventually dropping the set.
The second set was a similar story as the Wolverines led 14-7, but Waverly ran into a brick wall in the form of Sidney Cooper. The Spartans went on a massive run, as Cooper had six straight service aces. Edison scored eight straight points, going on to win the set 25-20.
“They had a hard server and we were not able to handle it with our receives so we switched it up to where my setter dropped back to receive because last year she was a libero so we figured it out and that’s how we got back into it,” Meyers said.
Edison couldn’t get out of its own way in the third set making uncharacteristic mistakes and losing the set 25-16.
The crowd got behind the Wolverines as the tide turned, and Waverly took advantage of the momentum, winning the fourth set 25-17.
“I told the girls to keep their heads up and don’t hang them because at first they weren’t communicating but we figured out where to move our people,” Meyers said. “We have been missing our libero so we have had to figure that out so I am just super proud.”
Waverly trailed 16-15 in the fifth set and it looked as though the Wolverines may complete the comeback. However, the Spartans returned to their form from the first two sets, finishing off the game 25-21,
“I am super proud of this group,” Meyers said. “They keep getting better and better and I am looking forward to the next game.”
Waverly is back in action Tuesday, March 30 hosting Newark Valley at 5 p.m.
Tioga 3, Odessa-Montour 0
TIOGA— The Tioga volleyball team dominated in all facets of the game defeating the Indians 24-4, 25-10, 25-11 on Friday night.
Emme Hall led all Tigers with nine kills. Hall also finished with two digs and six service points. Austyn Vance excelled from the service spot finishing with 13 service points and five aces for the Tigers.
Katelyn Perry had a strong game from the setter position for Tioga, finishing with three aces, nine assists, three digs, and five service points.
Tioga could not be stopped from the service position, as the Tigers finished with 26 service aces in total. The Indians struggled to string anything together on their side of the court.
Tioga improved to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 in the IAC. The Tigers are back in action today at 10 a.m. on the road against Spencer-Van Etten.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.