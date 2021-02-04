This final column on ice fishing is labeled “ice fishing follies.” There are times while pursuing our sport that things happen that are simply funny. Two things happened which involve trips to Lake Jean at Ricketts Glen State Park in western Luzerne County.
We had heard interesting stories from fellow ice anglers over the years and a group of us decided one Saturday that we would try out this new lake. What occurred was both hilarious and disappointing. We used manual ice augers in those days. The auger had an offset area about twenty six to twenty eight inches from the blade so one could drill into the ice. That day we drilled the first hole up to the handle and still had ice in the hole. We tried other spots and the same thing happened. That was our day spent learning that we should invest in a gasoline powered auger.
The second funny thing also involved Lake Jean. Some years earlier, we saw ice anglers who carried all their gear on the ice in a sled. We decided that was a fine idea. I spoke to my grandfather, William ‘Mac” McCloskey about the subject. This fine fellow, who build the world’s first electric scoreboard at Original Little League in Williamsport, and donated the plans to the Boston Red Sox, said that we needed to build a template first.
We used one inch to a foot to design a cardboard likeness. The sled was an oblong wooden box with lid made out of ½” plywood. It had a lid so our gear was protected from the elements. The runners were 2x4 lumber with the 2 inch side the actual runners. The sled by pulled by a simple rope. We could put all our jigging rods, tip ups, bait buckets, tackle boxes, charcoal grill and fuel along with lunch and beverages in the box. It was also strong enough to sit upon.
The day we decide on another ice fishing trip to Lake Jean we had the new power ice auger. We thought that we were all set for a fun day of fishing. Upon arrival at Lake Jean, we discovered that we had forgotten to load the ice sled in the truck. The look on our faces was a mixture of disappointment and of course laughter. The name of my fishing buddies are omitted to protect their identity. I am only joking of course. I still have that ice sled. It is still a joy to remember building it and even the day we forgot it.
Get out and enjoy all the things in nature that God gives us each day.
