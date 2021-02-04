HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Board of Game Commission has given preliminary approval to a statewide, 14-day concurrent buck and antlerless firearms deer season this fall.
The move, officials said, is being made to simplify regulations and provide increased opportunity, especially for younger hunters.
Final approval would occur during the board’s April 16-17 meeting. Public comment on the proposal, as well as other items and the 2021-22 season and bag limits, will be accepted between now and that quarterly meeting.
The plan essentially means an additional five days of antlerless deer hunting.
The firearms deer season is proposed to open on Saturday, Nov. 27. Deer hunting also would be allowed on Sunday, Nov. 28. It would be the only Sunday during firearms deer season when deer hunting is permitted. The season would close on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The board retained the antler restrictions that have been in place for adult and senior license holders since the 2011-12 seasons. It remains the “three-up” on one side, not counting a brow tine, provision for the western Wildlife Management Units of 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and 2D, and the three points on one side in all other WMUs. Mentored youth hunters, junior license holders, disabled hunters with a permit to use a vehicle as a blind and resident active-duty military on leave are except from the antler restrictions.
Officials said the move to a concurrent buck and doe season isn’t designed to increase the antlerless harvest, since the antlerless permit allocation is the primary tool used to manage the herd. If the proposal for concurrent seasons is approved, the antlerless license allocation will be reduced accordingly to reflect the additional five days of hunting opportunities.
The board also at its January meeting:
• gave preliminary approval to closing the fall turkey season in WMU 5A and reducing season length in 14 WMUs, including WMUs 3A, 3B and 3C, which would have a fall season running from Oct. 30-Nov. 13. The proposal aligns with the state’s Wild Turkey Management Plan guidelines to increase hen survival during a period of declining turkey populations across most of the state.
• gave preliminary approval to a proposal to expand Sunday hunting opportunities by opening the season for other species (except migratory game birds and wild turkey) during the archery deer and firearms bear seasons.
• removed the antlerless designation to the state’s late elk season to provide the Game Commission the flexibility to issue antlered elk licenses for that season if and when appropriate. Specific license allocations for all elk seasons will be set in April.
