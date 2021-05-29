Towanda's Bennett captures gold

SHIPPENSBURG — It was an all-north final as Towanda’s Porschia Bennett, and Williamson’s Charlize Slusser went head-to-head for the top two spots in the state for the high jump.
Bennett had the edge on the day as she topped out at 5-7, edging Slusser by an inch, who posted a season best height of 5-6.
“She really has been a good competitor all season,” Bennett said of Slusser. “She really pushed me.”
Bennett being pushed could be a dangerous thing. Just one of the top six finalists will be back next year. With an offseason that will surely feature more work, Bennett might be the favorite heading into next year’s meet.
As for Friday, it came down to Bennett nailing her final jump at 5-6. She hit and immediately put the pressure back on Slusser, who cleared the height on the first jump.
“A 5-4 I was really nervous, because Charlize kept hitting everything,” Bennett said. “She always gets better every meet. Then she made the 5-6 jump and that made me really nervous.”
It was a season best jump for Slusser, who cleared the height with cheers sounding from beyond the outside the stadium.
“This is the first time this year I hit 5-6,” Slusser said. “It felt really nice, especially at the State meet. It feels really good.”
Slusser also took a lot away from the competition with Bennett. The two seemed to push each other throughout the day.
“It’s good for both of us,” Slusser said. “We push each other. I’m glad for her. She did really well. Two people going one and two from District 4 is really amazing.”
Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron took home a medal after a sixth-place finish in the long jump. His best length was 21-04.25.
“For my first year coming to State I’m very excited,” Camerson said. “I’m very happy for myself for the efforts I did today.
Cameron opened a little slow by his standard but did enough to keep advancing. He adjusted and was much better in his final jumps.
“I was just talking to the other jumpers, and they were hyping me up,” Cameron said. “Competition makes me work harder.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.