WAVERLY — Just one night removed from a home loss to Horseheads of Class AA, the Waverly boys basketball team regained confidence from the defensive end to take down their neighbors to the East in the Tioga Tigers. After giving up 65 on Friday, the Wolverines defense tightened and forced 34 turnovers to fly past the Tigers by a score of 70-26.
“Twenty-four hours ago we didn’t play well against Horseheads, and I think my team heard my message last night that I was not happy with how we played,” said Waverly head coach Lou Judson. “We did a good job of creating offense with our defense, and we need to be able to do that since we don’t have a lot of size.”
The Wolverine offense complimented the defense early as they jumped out to a 12-0 run, and ended the first period with three three-point field goals to go up 17-4 heading into the second quarter.
Tioga was able to penetrate Waverly’s tough man defense more in the second quarter as their cuts to the basket resulted in 10 points, which was the most that they scored in a quarter all night. That Tioga performance would bring the score to 30-14 at the half, keeping the Tigers within striking distance with a big run.
Waverly squashed those hopes in the third quarter as they went back to full-court pressure, getting more steals in transition. Senior Aiden Westbrook helped the Wolverines by adding 10 third quarter points to lead his team’s 23. Going up 32 before the final period began would be the knock-out punch.
Waverly would control the ball in slower possessions in the fourth to secure the 44-point home victory.
Westbrook led all scorers with 20 points and five rebounds for the Wolverines while Freshman Joe Tomasso added 12. Juniors Brady Blauvelt and Davis Croft each tallied 10 points in the win. Senior Ryan Lambert led the steals and assists categories with four and three, respectively.
Freshman Evan Stickler led the way for the Tigers with eight points. Juniors Matt Watson and Josh Reis each added four. Junior Isaac Peterson had a game-high in rebounds with six.
“We learned a lot from last night’s game, and we played a lot better tonight from tip to finish because of it,” noted Judson.
The Tioga Tigers fall to 0-5 while the Wolverines advance to 3-1 on the early season. Both teams will meet right back up on Tuesday night at 5:30 inside of Tioga High School’s gymnasium.
