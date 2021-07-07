ATHENS — Athens pitchers Ryan Hicks and Jacob Saxon only gave up two hits combined as they led the Athens Minors to an 8-1 victory over Towanda on Tuesday night in Athens.
“The performance was great. The bats finally came alive and our pitching was phenomenal,” Athens head coach Shane Saxon said. “Our defense didn’t give up anything and only had one error so I preach defense wins championships.”
Hicks and Saxon looked unbeatable on the mound for Athens. Hicks finished with a line of four innings pitched, one hit, one run allowed, zero earned runs, two walks, and eight strikeouts. Saxon finished with a line of two innings pitched, one hit, zero runs, zero walks, and three strikeouts.
“Ryan Hicks was on and they couldn’t touch him today,” Saxon said. “Then I go to Jacob Saxon who is one of our best pitchers and he has a bunch of pitches to throw at them and they just had nothing for him either.”
The Athens offense was firing on all cylinders, finishing with eight hits and five runs batted in. Athens scored four runs in the sixth innin, blowing the game wide open. Shea Davidson was 2-of-3 with one run batted in, Saxon was 2-of-3 with a walk, Tyler Peachy was 1-of-2 with three runs batted in, and Caleb Gorsline was 1-of-2 with one run batted in.
“We played these guys the first time and we beat them 2-1 and the two best ball games we have had this tournament have come against Towanda so hats off to those guys,” Saxon said.
Harper Wells got one of the two hits for Towanda and fought hard on the mound. Wells finished with a line of three and two-thirds innings pitched, four hits, three runs, two earned runs, one walk, and seven strikeouts.
Wellsboro defeated Southern Tioga 8-7 on Tuesday night as well, meaning next up for Athens is a matchup with Southern Tioga. Saxon spoke about the upcoming matchup.
“Our expectations are to win,” Saxon said. “We haven’t seen much of them but we know they have Towanda by a little bit and they just got beat by Wellsboro who we only gave up four to so I have everybody to pitch and we will be good to go.”
