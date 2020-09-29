SAYRE BSOC 9-28
Sayre’s Aiden Ennis fights for possession of the ball during a soccer game on Monday.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Times

SAYRE — The Sayre boys soccer team powered its way to a 3-1 victory over Williamson during its return to the field on Monday, after several of the team’s recent games were postponed.

Mason Hughey scored all three of Sayre’s goals, with two coming in the first half and another in the second.

Connor Young picked up an assist on one of the goals, and Gunner McCutchen also generated three shots.

Caleb Morgan netted Williamson’s only goal of the game.

Shots were even in the contest, but six saves from Sayre goalkeeper Cole Gelbutis helped propel the team to a victory.

With the win, Sayre is now 2-4 on the season.

Sayre will travel to Wellsboro for its next game on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

