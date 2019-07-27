Fiske to be inducted in Luzerne County Hall of Fame

WILKES-BARRE — Walt Fisk, former Wyalusing High School wrestling head coach and a standout wrestler at Sayre Area High School, leads a class of 15 who will be enshrined in the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame at its annual induction dinner in August, according to Jim Martin, president of the John Louis Popple chapter.
The ceremony is set for Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Gus Genetti Conference Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre with a cocktail hour beginning at 4 p.m. and the dinner and induction at 5. Tickets are $45 for adults and $20 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets can be obtained at the chapter’s website, luzernecountysportshalloffame.com or by check to Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, 25 Frederick St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or contacting Carol Hurley at 570-824-7133.
Joining Fisk are Frank Majikes, PIAA District 2 chairman; 2016 Olympic field hockey star Kelsey Kolojejchick; Bob Barbieri, the first football coach in Pittston Area history; wrestling icon Brooke Yeager; Misiericordia University’s all-time great runner, Chris Wadas; former three-sport standout at Crestwood High School, Laura Whalen Slane; organizer of the first girls’ little league softball program in Wyoming County, Christine Button Strumski; beloved Tunkhannock track and field coach, the late Jane Helman; and former Wyoming Area and Brown University football standout Joseph Karcutskie.
Also being inducted are Morgan Alaina Craft of Sullivan County, a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Skeet Shooting team; Berwick High School athletic director and former quarterback great, Bo Orlando of Columbia County; career minor league baseball player, the late Ed “Shovels” Kobesky; multisport athletes, Joy Gallagher and Charles Liott from Hazleton of Wagner College and Temple University fame.
The counties of Wyoming, Bradford, Sullivan and the northern part of Columbia are included in the Luzerne County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.