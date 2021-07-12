WELLSBORO – In a best of five series for the Junior League championship in District 15, Athens used a fast start followed by stellar pitching to earn a comfortable game two win over Wellsboro by a score of 8-2 on Friday night.
After a quick 2-0 start for Athens, the junior squad used their offense along with eight errors on Wellsboro’s end to double that lead by the end of the third. Wellsboro inched closer with a run but the door was shut for the home team as Athens put up two more from Matthias Wells, who scored two on contact made into the infield followed by a hit. Wellsboro traded one more run for two to produce the final margin of six runs.
Nick Grazul led the way for Athens around the bases, scoring two runs to go along with one hit on the night. The rest of the team’s five hits came from Wells, Matt Driesbaugh, Kareon Sipley, and Troy Rosenbloom with one each.
Getting the win on the hill for Athens was Rosenbloom, who threw for five and one third innings to go along with just one hit and run allowed.
The two teams will now look ahead to game three in the series, where Athens will have the chance to lock it up in a sweep after going up 2-0. That game will take place on Monday at Athens with a 5:30 p.m. start.
