WESTFIELD- — The Sayre boys basketball team turned a road trip into a win as they narrowly defeated Cowanesque Valley in the final seconds on Friday night.
The Redskins sunk 15 free-throws in the final quarter to erase a nine-point deficit, winning by a score of 63-61.
Ten of those free throws in the final eight minutes came from junior Dom Fabbri who finished the game leading all scorers with 25. Sophomore Luke Horton chipped in nine in the run to outscore the Indians 23-12 in the final frame. Horton would finish the game right behind Fabbri with 18 points.
Senior Ben Cooper led Cowanesque Valley with 19 points as junior McGuire Painter contributed 18 in the close loss.
Usually a team that lives and dies by the three-point shot, Sayre used many two-point field goals in the second half to claw back into the game. The Redskins ended the night with just four makes from beyond the arc.
With the dramatic win, the Redskins improve their record to 5-12. They have a chance to pick up one more regular season win today with a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. They will face Northeast Bradford, who they defeated 55-49 on the road in their first game of the season.
Both teams will battle for playoff positioning as they qualified for the District IV Class AA playoffs which begin next week. The Panthers hold the third seed while Sayre currently sits as the seventh seed.
Athens 65, North Penn/Mansfield 56
MANSFIELD — The Athens boys basketball team also picked up a road victory on Friday night, using a 19-13 second quarter run after being down in the first frame to take down North Penn/Mansfield by a score of 65-56.
The win marks the second time this season the Wildcats were able to tame the Tigers.
The Tigers fought back in the fourth quarter, entering the final frame only down by five. That was when the visitors were able to knock down free throws to return to the Valley with a nine-point win.
Junior Tucker Brown led the Wildcats with 17 points, shooting 67% from the field, to go along with five assists. Sophomore Mason Lister paced the Wildcats with six assists while also contributing 15 points. Juniors JJ Babcock and Nalen Carling each netted 13 as Carling rounded out a double-double night, adding 10 rebounds. Babcock followed close behind with eight.
Freshman Karson Dominick poured in a game-high 20 points coming off four three-pointers for Mansfield. Senior Alex Stein added 17 in the loss.
North Penn-Mansfield falls to 9-9 on the season, while Athens improves to 13-8. The Wildcats will end the regular season on the road today when they travel south to take on 18-1 Loyalsock. They will probably hold the No. 5 seed into the District IV Class AAAA playoffs with a likely trip to Lewisburg coming next Friday.
