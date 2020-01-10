WATKINS GLEN — Tioga’s boys’ and girls’ bowling teams split with Odessa-Montour in the road Thursday night.

Tioga is off until the IAC Midseason Tournament at Valley Bowling Canter on Saturday, Jan. 18

Boys

Tioga 4, Odessa-Montour 0

At the always-tough Harborside Lanes, Kolton Pond paced Tioga with a 578 and two teammates topped 530.

Tioga won the games 840-724, 831-724 and 867-723 to take the total pinfall point 2,538-2,171.

Pond had a 214 to finish off his 578. Dylan Slater went 198-203 to wrap up a 555 and Rocco Fariello opened a 532 with a 206.

Also for Tioga, Gage Cain had a 433, Jarrett Myers rolled a 401 and Frank Chapman finished with a 392.

Girls

Odessa-Montour 4, Tioga 0

No Lady Tiger topped the 400 mark in Thursday’s match, but O-M’s Jana Arias rolled a 535 to lead her team to the sweep.

O-M won the games 699-661, 655-590 and 659-519 and the total pinfall point 2013-1,770.

Mackenzie Macumber led Tioga with a 399, Bailey Elston had a 356 and Caroline Chapman ended the day with a 339.

Also for the Lady Tigers, Destini Sweet had a 330, Cassie Birney rolled a 322 and Bobbi Jo Tarbox had a 305.

