Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.