DRYDEN — It didn’t take long for visiting Waverly to take command and control of Thursday night’s 87-47 win over Dryden.

The Wolverines were up 20-12 after one quarter and 43-20 at the half.

Add a 29-14 third quarter for a 71-34 lead through three and it was really over.

“Our defense was effective, but I was really pleased that the guys who don’t get a lot of time in some games came off the bench and played well,” said Waverly Coach Lou Judson.

Scott Woodring did his thing — scoring 21 points and ripping down 11 rebounds — but he had a lot of help. Kobe Decker added 13 points and Nick VanHouten had 12 points for Waverly. Both are career highs.

Ryan Lambert added nine points, three steals three assists; Jalen McCarty had eight points and six rebounds; Joey Tomasso had eight points and four steals; Aidan Westbrook finished with seven points and two blocks; and Peyton Bowen contributed four steals and four assists.

The Wolverines have a week off before hosting IAC North Large School leader Whitney Point at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

JV: Waverly eased to a 60-22 win in the JV game.

Brady Blauvelt netted 12 points and Brennan Traub had 11 to lead the Wolverines.

