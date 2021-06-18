TOWANDA'S MIRRA NEILSON

School: Towanda

Athlete: Mirra Neilson

Sports: Soccer, Track

Letters earned: Eight.

Athletic awards and honors:

Val Mitros Award; NTL Soccer All-Star (2019 and 2020)

Class rank/GPA: 11 out of 100/95.38

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Team Districts Soccer; Individual

NTL/District/State championships and honors:

NTL All Star – Track & Soccer.

Academic awards/honors:

National Honor Society; Honor Roll.

Community service: Volunteer with JH Track meets; Active raising money for the Girls Soccer annual Pink Game benefitting local cancer fighters.

Future plans: Planning to attend Susquehanna University.

Athletic Director: Paul Lantz

Principal: Rebecca Stanfield

Parents: Steve Neilson and Kimberly Neilson

