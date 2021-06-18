TOWANDA'S MIRRA NEILSON

School: Towanda
Athlete: Mirra Neilson
Sports: Soccer, Track
Letters earned: Eight.
Athletic awards and honors:
Val Mitros Award; NTL Soccer All-Star (2019 and 2020)
Class rank/GPA: 11 out of 100/95.38
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Team Districts Soccer; Individual
NTL/District/State championships and honors:
NTL All Star – Track & Soccer.
Academic awards/honors:
National Honor Society; Honor Roll.
Community service: Volunteer with JH Track meets; Active raising money for the Girls Soccer annual Pink Game benefitting local cancer fighters.
Future plans: Planning to attend Susquehanna University.
Athletic Director: Paul Lantz
Principal: Rebecca Stanfield
Parents: Steve Neilson and Kimberly Neilson
