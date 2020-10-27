ATHENS — After a rough start, Athens’ Lady Wildcats volleyball team took off and picked up a 3-1 Northern Tier League win over Wyalusing.
Athens, now 10-6, will next participate in the District 2-4 playoffs on Wednesday. The PIAA District 2 website indicates that quarterfinals will be played at Berwick (the highest seed) beginning at 5 p.m. Seeded seventh, Athens is lined up to meet second-seeded Greater Nanticoke (12-1).
Wyalusing surprised the Wildcats by winning the first set 25-22.
Athens then roared back to beat the Rams 25-9, 25-9 and 25-15.
“It was a rough start, and then we woke up,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “Thats volleyball sometimes! I’m glad they were able to turn it around and play some Wildcat Volleyball. The girls have set a standard of play for themselves, so they know when its time to pick it up.”
Kayleigh Miller led the way with 32 assists and and 15 digs. Taylor Field had 29 digs; Kylee Jayne added 17 kills; Jenny Ryan finished with 14 digs; Leah Liechty ended the night with 12 kills; and Grace Witherow got nine digs.
One of the keys for Athens was serving accuracy, as the Wildcats got 95 of 98 serves in play. Part of that was 14 aces led by Miller and Taylor Walker with four each.
“There was incredible play by everyone tonight,” said Hanson. “The biggest highlight is serving 95 out of 98 serves! Thats some focus right there. Shout out to all the girls. The whole team supporting one another.”
Towanda 3, Sayre 0
TOWANDA — The Lady Black Knights took care of business, topping Sayre 25-14, 25-16 and 25-9.
Gabrielle Randall led the way for Sayre with five kills and four blocks. Elizabeth Boyle added six aces and a kill; and Emma Smith had eight assists and a kill.
Also for Sayre, Gabrielle Shaw had two kills and an ace, Rachel Vandermark netted two aces and Gabrielle Woodruff had a kill.
Sayre will visit Cowanesque Valley at 6 p.m. on Friday.
